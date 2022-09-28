More News:

September 28, 2022

Two arrested, third suspect sought in fatal shooting of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock

The 30-year-old artist was dining at a restaurant in Los Angeles with his girlfriend when the Sept. 12 attack occurred

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
PnB killer suspect identified Daniel DeSlover/Sipa USA

Shauntel Trone, 38, and a 17-year-old were arrested Tuesday in connection to the Sept. 12 murder of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock. Los Angeles police also identified a third suspect, Freddie Lee Trone, 40, who is still wanted and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

A 17-year-old and a woman were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock. Los Angeles police also are searching for a third suspect.

Shauntel Trone, 38, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder and the juvenile was arrested on suspicion of murder, LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz told the Los Angeles Times.

MORE: Nicholas Elizalde, 14, identified as football player killed in Roxborough High School shootings

Police released a photo of the third suspect, Freddie Lee Trone, 40, on Wednesday. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Rock, 30, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles on Sept. 12. around 1:15 p.m. A suspect entered the restaurant and demanded the rapper's jewelry, then shot him multiple times and fled in a car. Rock was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

Police Chief Michel Moore told the Los Angeles Times that the attack happened shortly after Rock was tagged on social media and was investigating if that was what prompted the incident.

Freddie Trone and the juvenile, who is believed to be Trone's son, allegedly were in the restaurant's parking lot when Rock and his girlfriend arrived, Fox 11 reported. The teen allegedly killed the rapper and the father allegedly drove the getaway car.

The killing of Rock, who's legal name was Rakim Allen, sparked national outrage among fellow musicians. Rappers Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Offset and Kodak Black mourned the artist's death on social media.

Rock's stage name paid tribute to the intersection of Pastorius and Baynton streets in Germantown, which is where he grew up. He spent much of his youth in-and-out of the juvenile system and fell in love with music during a 33-month prison sentence, which he was sentenced to when he was 19.

Rock is best known for his 2016 single, "Selfish," which charted as high as number 51 on Billboard's Hot 100 list. He collaborated with numerous artists during his career, including 2Chainz, Ed Sheeran, Young Thug and Wiz Khalifa. He had just celebrated the release of his new single, "Luv Me Again."

After his death, his music streams increased by over 650% as fans flocked to streaming services to honor him. He is survived by two daughters.

Anyone with any information should contact the South Bureau Homicide Division detectives at 323-786-5146 or leave an anonymous tip at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

brian@phillyvoice.com

