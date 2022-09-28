More News:

September 28, 2022

Jersey Shore cooling tower, visible from Garden State Parkway, to be demolished

The landmark, part of the shuttered B.L. England Power Plant near Ocean City, was installed in 1974 to prevent Great Egg Harbor Bay from overheating

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Demolition
NJ Cooling Tower Demolition Courtesy/UpperTownship.com

The cooling plant at the former B.L. England Power Plant in Upper Township, seen in the foreground of the photo above, has been a Jersey Shore landmark since 1974. The implosion is part of a long-term plan to redevelop the area at Beesley's Point.

The decades-old cooling tower at the former B.L. England Power Plant will be demolished Thursday to make way for future development at Beesley's Point, including a possible marina with a hotel, restaurants and shops.

The implosion of the 208-foot-tall tower will take place at 9:30 a.m. and take about 10 seconds, according to Beesley's Point Development Group, which purchased the property last year. It will be brought down by Controlled Demolition Inc.

There are not any designated public viewing points for the demolition, but it should be visible from the pedestrian lane of the Garden State Parkway bridge over Great Egg Harbor Bay, a spokesperson for the developer told the Press of Atlantic City. The site itself will be closed to the public. 

The demolition took months of preparation. That included asbestos treatment, which Upper Township said was completed without any outstanding infractions from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. 

Dust suppression equipment will be running during and after the implosion to help contain the fallout. The point of implosion is wrapped in chain link fence and fabric to prevent any debris from leaving the area. The closest home to the cooling tower is 3,250 feet away and very unlikely to feel any vibration from the event, officials said. The closest school is more than a mile away.

The power plant, at 900 North Shore Road, dates to 1961. It opened with four diesel electric generators and then added a coal-fired plant the following year. The cooling tower was installed in 1974 to prevent the Great Egg Harbor Bay from heating.

The plant was decommissioned in May 2019 after years of cooperation with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, which had said the plant violated the Clean Air Act. The aging facility's performance standards were behind newer plants and it lacked adequate pollution controls.

RC Cape May Holdings acquired the plant in 2007, but the company's plans to upgrade the facility for longterm use never materialized. Some of its older units were shut down in the last decade and the plant was later sold to Beesley's Point Development Group.

Wildwood Video Archive reported that the cost of the demolition of the plant's structures is upwards of $13 million and the goal is to have the site cleared by 2024. A specific timeline has not been set for the eventual demolition of the plant or the smokestack, which is a visible landmark for motorists entering Cape May County from the Garden State Parkway.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Demolition Jersey Shore Cape May County Ocean City New Jersey

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered
Limited - JoCo - Ashlan Meadows Apple Cider

Spend a weekend in Smithfield this October: Exit 95, off I-95

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Video shows suspects moments before fatal shooting of Roxborough High School football player, Nicholas Elizalde
Roxborough Football Shooting Philly

Sponsored

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Illness

Can COVID-19 trigger diabetes in children? Scientists aren't sure
diabetes and covid

Eagles

Brandon Graham named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3
Brandon-Graham-Carson-Wentz-Eagles-Commanders-Week-3-20222

TV

Pizza Jawn owner puts his skills to the test on Hulu's new competitive cooking show
Pizza Jawn Manayunk owner competes Hulu show

Holiday

Philadelphia Zoo prepares to welcome trick-or-treaters for annual family-friendly Halloween event
Boo at the Zoo

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved