Jersey Shore cooling tower, visible from Garden State Parkway, to be demolished

The decades-old cooling tower at the former B.L. England Power Plant will be demolished Thursday to make way for future development at Beesley's Point, including a possible marina with a hotel, restaurants and shops.

The implosion of the 208-foot-tall tower will take place at 9:30 a.m. and take about 10 seconds, according to Beesley's Point Development Group, which purchased the property last year. It will be brought down by Controlled Demolition Inc.

There are not any designated public viewing points for the demolition, but it should be visible from the pedestrian lane of the Garden State Parkway bridge over Great Egg Harbor Bay, a spokesperson for the developer told the Press of Atlantic City. The site itself will be closed to the public.



The demolition took months of preparation. That included asbestos treatment, which Upper Township said was completed without any outstanding infractions from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Dust suppression equipment will be running during and after the implosion to help contain the fallout. The point of implosion is wrapped in chain link fence and fabric to prevent any debris from leaving the area. The closest home to the cooling tower is 3,250 feet away and very unlikely to feel any vibration from the event, officials said. The closest school is more than a mile away.

The power plant, at 900 North Shore Road, dates to 1961. It opened with four diesel electric generators and then added a coal-fired plant the following year. The cooling tower was installed in 1974 to prevent the Great Egg Harbor Bay from heating.

The plant was decommissioned in May 2019 after years of cooperation with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, which had said the plant violated the Clean Air Act. The aging facility's performance standards were behind newer plants and it lacked adequate pollution controls.

RC Cape May Holdings acquired the plant in 2007, but the company's plans to upgrade the facility for longterm use never materialized. Some of its older units were shut down in the last decade and the plant was later sold to Beesley's Point Development Group.

Wildwood Video Archive reported that the cost of the demolition of the plant's structures is upwards of $13 million and the goal is to have the site cleared by 2024. A specific timeline has not been set for the eventual demolition of the plant or the smokestack, which is a visible landmark for motorists entering Cape May County from the Garden State Parkway.