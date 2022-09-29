Pennsylvania task force deployed to South Carolina to support Hurricane Ian response

Dozens of members of the Pennsylvania Task Force were sent to South Carolina to assist in the relief effort brought on by Hurricane Ian, which was downgraded to a tropical storm as it approached central Florida on Wednesday.

Gov. Tom Wolf — who previously deployed members of the task force to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona just over a week ago — reassigned those same members to South Carolina in advance of the storm's progression into other states. The storm is expected to move off of the eastern coast of Florida before approaching South Carolina on Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Service.

In total, 45 members of the state's urban search and rescue team, along with support personnel, will begin assisting victims and relief operations in South Carolina throughout the day on Thursday. Ian is unlikely to bring significant storm conditions to Pennsylvania, though the National Weather Service has forecasted rain from the system arriving in southern parts of the state, as well as portions of Delaware and South Jersey, over the weekend.

"Millions of people in the southeastern United States will have a long road ahead of them in terms of response and recovery," said Wolf. "We are in close contact with emergency management partners in those states and will remain ready to assist however they need us in the weeks and months to come."

Though the tropical storm is unlikely to make a big splash in the region, Pennsylvania residents are urged to stay alert and be aware of the forecast, which could change as the storm system gets closer over the next few days.

The Pennsylvania Task Force is one of 28 teams that are part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System, a federal resource that can quickly be mobilized to deploy to incidents anywhere in the country.

The team is sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department, members of which were present in the Northeast on Wednesday as members of the task force prepared to leave the command center.

"These are very specialized and very expensive capabilities to maintain, so not every community across the U.S. can maintain these capabilities," Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel told KYW. "We're the sponsoring agency, the Philadelphia Fire Department, and that's essentially the way the system is designed, to surge resources to places that need help."

The team packs boats, floatation devices, rafts, rope, and wetsuits in order to reduce the burden on the communities in South Carolina that will be impacted by the storm. The equipment will allow the team to be completely self-sustained for at least 72 hours in devastating weather conditions.

Wolf said that along with the task force, the state is working with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management System to assess the federal assistance system for requests for more assistance. The Emergency Management Assistance Compact is an agreement with all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands to share equipment and services during disasters.

Ian approached the Gulf Coast of Florida on Tuesday night, and throughout the day on Wednesday, devastating large portions of the state. Parts of Fort Myers, along the west coast of Florida, were up to four feet under water, local authorities said on Twitter.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that Ian will go down as one of the worst storms to hit the state, after the Labor Day Hurricane in 1935, Hurricane Andrew in 1992, and Hurricane Michael in 2018, The New York Times reported.

More than 2.4 million people were without power on Thursday morning, and part of its system will need to be rebuilt, rather than restored, NBC News reported.

The American Red Cross is collecting donations to help people recover from the impacts of the tropical storm. Any donation to the organization can be earmarked for Ian. The Red Cross sent blood to Florida on Wednesday in advance of Hurricane Ian, and has helped victims and evacuees in emergency shelters across the state throughout the week.