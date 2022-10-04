A Philadelphia judge blocked Mayor Jim Kenney's executive order banning guns from recreation centers

Less than one week after Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced a firearms ban at the city's recreation centers and facilities, a Court of Common Pleas judge blocked the legislation.

On Monday, Judge Joshua Roberts filed a permanent injunction, forcing Kenney to stop any plans to carry out the ban based on the Uniform Firearms Act, which states cities and towns cannot enforce their own gun laws.

Kenney announced his gun ban on Sept. 27, in the wake of a shooting in front of the Mill Creek Playground in West Philadelphia in September, which killed Tiffany Fletcher, an employee at the recreation center.

The Gun Owners of America filed a lawsuit against the legislation the same day, citing the law prohibiting local legislators from creating their own gun control laws for their municipalities.



"No municipality- including Philadelphia may regulate the lawful possession of firearms in any manner," GOA attorney Andrew Austin said. "Obviously, the city doesn't care about the law or concrete legal precedent affirming it, and since there are no consequences for them, they will continue to try to ram through illegal rules to the detriment of their own citizens."



Dr. Val Finnell, the Pennsylvania Director of GOA, said that the group will not tolerate illegal gun bans and that this swift action to file a lawsuit and the injunction by Judge Roberts should send a message to anyone that "we will do the same to you."

During the announcement of the ban, Kenny said, "We will not tolerate the endangerment of children and families while they are in the care of our treasured community spaces, and we must do everything we can to protect the public as well as the dedicated staff that makes these facilities run. Banning guns from indoor and outdoor recreational facilities throughout our city is a critical step to protecting our public spaces and preventing the senseless violence that claimed Tiffany Fletcher's life."

According to statistics from the Mayor's office, since 2019, there have been close to 300 gun violence incidents at recreation spaces in Philadelphia.

Last Tuesday, after the executive order was announced, Kevin Lessard, a spokesperson for the mayor, told PhillyVoice in an email, "we must provide safe play spaces for young people, and bringing guns and deadly weapons into these places will not be tolerated. This ban will deter shooting incidents, prevent accidents and help the police remove violent individuals from safe places where our city's children play."

After the permanent injunction was filed, Lessard reiterated that the intention of the legislation was to prevent senseless violence from interfering with the safety of families.

Another spokesperson for Kenney's office, Sarah Peterson told CNN that officials are disappointed with the decision to stop the "reasonable request that anyone with a firearm or deadly weapon leaves a recreation facility."

Both local officials and state representatives have struggled to get common sense gun legislation passed this year.

Back in February, an ordinance requiring legally licensed gun owners to report lost or stolen guns to the police was ruled illegal. It was unanimously ruled that that legislation also violated the Uniform Firearms Act.

In May, an appeals court ruled against another Philly attempt to create their own gun rules. A 3-2 court decision upheld the Pennsylvania law that allows the state to prevent Philadelphia from creating stricter gun laws for the city. The lawsuit was filed by the advocacy group CeaseFire PA. The lawsuit alleged that by blocking Philly from enacting its own gun laws, it denied Black and brown Pennsylvanians their right to life and liberty as stated in the U.S. Constitution.

In 2020 Philadelphia sued Pennsylvania in an attempt to create its own stricter gun laws. The city asked for judges to override provisions within the Uniform Fires Act so that the city could create measures that would help limit the amount of gun violence the city faced. Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke said that the point of the lawsuit was to ask the commonwealth to be reasonable as gun violence ravaged the city.

To that point in October of 2020, Philadelphia's 366 homicides had already surpassed 2019's total. The number of homicides has increased year-over-year; in 2020, there were 499 homicides, last year, there was a city record 562, and so far, in 2022, there have been 409, according to statistics provided by the PPD.

Mayor Kenney and the city of Philadelphia are expected to appeal Monday's decision.