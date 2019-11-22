Police searching for man who stabbed two teens on Broad Street Line subway in North Philly

UPDATE, 5:22 p.m.: SEPTA's Transit Police force is asking for the public's help in identifying a man, pictured above, in connection with Friday morning's stabbing on the Broad Street Line:

"On Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 8:56 a.m., the man seen in the pictures below stabbed two juvenile males on a northbound Broad-Ridge Spur train just after it left the Erie Station. The victims continued to Olney Station were they walked to Einstein Hospital to seek medical attention. The assailant left the train at Olney Station, then re-entered the station and took a southbound express train."

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.

ORIGINAL STORY, 1:01 p.m.: Two teenagers were stabbed Friday morning on the Broad Street Line subway in North Philadelphia.

Authorities said the incident occurred just after 9 a.m. between Logan Station and Olney Transportation Center.