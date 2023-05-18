Woman fatally struck by tractor-trailer after getting off SEPTA bus at Temple, police say

A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning when a tractor-trailer struck her shortly after she got off a SEPTA bus at Temple University, police said.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

The SEPTA bus had stopped in the right, westbound lane of Cecil B. Moore Avenue, allowing the 52-year-old woman to exit, investigators said. The tractor-trailer, which had stopped in the left lane due to a red light, accelerated when the light turned green, striking the woman as she crossed Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

There have been no arrests made in connection to the crash.

Eighteen pedestrians have been killed in crashes in the city this year, according to the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia. There have been 37 traffic fatalities, including four cyclists. Last year, 57 pedestrians were killed in Philadelphia.

The national Governors Highway Safety Association reported that pedestrian fatalities in the U.S. have increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 6,700 fatal pedestrian crashes occurred in the U.S. in 2020, a 5% increase over the previous year.

In Philadelphia, traffic fatalities fell from a 10-year high of 152 in 2020 to 121 in 2021. Despite the lower number of deaths, crashes involving serious injuries rose from 401 in 2020 to 438 in 2021.