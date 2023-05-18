More News:

May 18, 2023

Man ambushed, killed by gunmen while parking truck in Northeast Philly, police say

The man's wife was sitting in the passenger seat when more than 30 shots were fired at the vehicle, investigators said

By Franki Rudnesky
Rhawnhurst shooting ambush Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Two gunmen ambushed and fatally shot a man as he parked his pickup truck at a home near the intersection of Whitaker and Bleigh avenues in Northeast Philly early Thursday morning, police say. The man's wife was in the passenger seat.

Police are searching for two gunmen who ambushed and fatally shot a 34-year-old man as he backed his pickup truck into a driveway in Northeast Philadelphia. 

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday outside a home near the intersection of Whitaker and Bleigh avenues in the city's Rhawnhurst neighborhood, 6ABC reported. The two gunmen had been waiting in a vehicle when the man and his wife, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the truck, arrived at the home, investigators said, citing witness accounts.

Police found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his chest and torso, investigators said. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later. 

Investigators believe more than 30 shots were fired, with at least 15 striking the driver's side of the truck and several hitting the man, NBC10 reported.

Shots were fired from two weapons, according to police. Bullet casings landed on the sidewalk and front lawn, and that at least 20 shots were fired through bushes toward the truck, 6ABC reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are reviewing video footage that may help them track down the suspects.

It is unclear why the gunmen targeted the man, investigators said.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

