Cyclist fatally struck by car in Northeast Philly

September 04, 2019
A cyclist died Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia after he was struck by a vehicle in the area of Tacony, police said.
The incident occurred around 6:35 a.m. in the 4800 block of Levick Street, according to authorities.
The victim, a 43-year-old man who was not identified, was struck by a 2017 Nissan.
Officials said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the accident. The bicycle rider was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he later died of his injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.