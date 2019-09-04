More News:

September 04, 2019

Cyclist fatally struck by car in Northeast Philly

The 43-year-old man was hit while riding a bike 4800 block of Levick Street on Wednesday morning

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Cyclists
Cyclist NE Philly Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Police are investigating an accident that left a cyclist dead in Northeast Philadelphia on Sept. 4, 2019.

A cyclist died Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia after he was struck by a vehicle in the area of Tacony, police said.

The incident occurred around 6:35 a.m. in the 4800 block of Levick Street, according to authorities.

RELATED: Unidentified vandal throws rocks at West Oak Lane mosque, causing $400 in damages

The victim, a 43-year-old man who was not identified, was struck by a 2017 Nissan.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the accident. The bicycle rider was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Cyclists Northeast Philadelphia Bikes Philadelphia Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies can still make a postseason run — but will they?
Bryce-Harper_090319_usat

Travel

American Airlines to add direct flight from Philly to Montana
Montana American Airlines

Health Stories

Vaping habit caused Delco teen's severe lung illness, family warns
Vaping Lung Failure Delco Teen

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles season predictions, roster reactions and more
Doug Pederson Ronald Darby 3 - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Food

Just in time for tailgating season: Fireball pumpkin pie
10292019_pyro_pumpkin

Festivals

South Philly SausageFest brings food, beer and music to West Passyunk Ave.
South Philly SausageFest returns for fifth year

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved