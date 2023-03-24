More News:

March 24, 2023

Parents of boy allegedly found naked and locked in dog cage in Northeast Philly charged with child endangerment

Michelle Campbell, 30, and Paul Weber, 31 are being held on bail, court documents show

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Child Abuse
Boy Dog Cage Parents Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Michelle Campbell, 30, and Paul Weber, 31, have been charged with child endangerment after police allegedly found their 6-year-old boy locked inside a dog cage and without any clothes in Northeast Philly.

The parents of the 6-year-old boy who allegedly was found locked in a dog cage and wearing no clothing inside a Mayfair home have been arrested.

Michelle Campbell, 30, and Paul Weber, 31, each were charged Friday with child endangerment and reckless endangerment, court documents show. 

Officers were responding to a report of screaming on the 4200 block of Glenview Street when they saw two girls, ages 4 and 5, partially clothed, crying and wandering around in the rain, a Philadelphia police spokesperson said. 

When the officers entered the home, they saw the boy locked in the dog cage, which was secured by a zip tie, police said. Two adults – neither of whom are the children's parents – were inside the house, too.   

None of the children had any physical injuries, but they were taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children for evaluation. They are under the care of the Department of Human Service, police said.

Campbell and Weber are each being held on bail, court documents show. They have a preliminary hearing set for Tuesday, April 4. 

