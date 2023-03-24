Parents of boy allegedly found naked and locked in dog cage in Northeast Philly charged with child endangerment

The parents of the 6-year-old boy who allegedly was found locked in a dog cage and wearing no clothing inside a Mayfair home have been arrested.

Michelle Campbell, 30, and Paul Weber, 31, each were charged Friday with child endangerment and reckless endangerment, court documents show.

Officers were responding to a report of screaming on the 4200 block of Glenview Street when they saw two girls, ages 4 and 5, partially clothed, crying and wandering around in the rain, a Philadelphia police spokesperson said.

When the officers entered the home, they saw the boy locked in the dog cage, which was secured by a zip tie, police said. Two adults – neither of whom are the children's parents – were inside the house, too.

None of the children had any physical injuries, but they were taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children for evaluation. They are under the care of the Department of Human Service, police said.

Campbell and Weber are each being held on bail, court documents show. They have a preliminary hearing set for Tuesday, April 4.