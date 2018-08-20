More News:

Northeast Philly junkyard fire leads to SEPTA, Amtrak delays

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Commuting SEPTA
A junkyard fire that erupted in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday evening has caused suspended and delayed train service throughout the region.

The fire occurred at the intersection of Torresdale and Adams avenues in the Frankford area, destroying a warehouse and sending thick black smoke into the air, reaching high-tension power lines.

The intense fire wore on for hours Sunday, severely delaying or canceling scheduled Amtrak trains along the Northeast Corridor.



Officials from both SEPTA and Amtrak began inspecting the tracks after the fire fell beside the rail lines. As crews continued to work on the scene, two trains resumed service by early Monday. By 7 a.m. Monday, Amtrak announced all tracks on the Northeast Corridor had reopened, though some trains have still been canceled.



SEPTA was forced to suspend its regional rail service to Trenton, and NJ Transit trains  traveling to Atlantic City were suspended, too.

Around 6 a.m. Monday, SEPTA announced all trains were back in service, though they appear to be running with ongoing delays.




Stay updated on other SEPTA delays and cancelations on Twitter.

The cause of the fire is unknown. There are no reported injuries.

