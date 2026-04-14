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April 14, 2026

Full injury reports for Wednesday's Sixers-Magic Play-In Tournament game

Who will be available for the Sixers' first postseason game in nearly two years?

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 4.14.26 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Joel Embiid has not been around the Sixers since his appendectomy, head coach Nick Nurse said on Tuesday.

There were no major surprises across the two initial injury reports ahead of Wednesday night's Play-In Tournament matchup between the Sixers and Orlando Magic.

For the Sixers, Joel Embiid (post appendectomy surgery recovery) remains out, as expected, not even a week removed from his sudden procedure. Embiid remains without any sort of timeline for a return to basketball activities. After Tuesday morning's practice, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said Embiid is in good spirits but has not been around the team since being diagnosed with appendicitis.

The only thing that can qualify as a surprise: Trendon Watford has an illness and is probable. Watford is not part of Nurse's regular rotation; the playmaking forward is probably Nurse's 11th man even without Embiid.

One small, positive update from Sixers practice: rookie Johni Broome, sidelined since February after tearing his right meniscus, was a full participant with no limitations. He is not yet ready for game action, but is clearly getting closer

On Orlando's side, the only players with noteworthy injury statuses were reserve forwards Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Jett Howard (ankle).

Franz Wagner recently returned from a long-term absence caused by a high ankle sprain; his minutes have been monitored closely since he got back on the floor at the beginning of April. Exactly how far Orlando can push Wagner remains unclear.

MOREProjecting Nurse's rotation vs. Orlando

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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