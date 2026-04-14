Sixers mailbag: Projecting Nick Nurse's rotation for the Play-In Tournament

Before Sixers head coach Nick Nurse could even take a seat for his postgame press conference after the Sixers' regular-season finale on Sunday, his team's first postseason opponent had been locked in. What stands out to Nurse about the Orlando Magic, who will face the Sixers in Philadelphia on Wednesday night for the right to face the Boston Celtics in a seven-game playoff series?

"Pretty physical team. Looks like they've got everybody back now, too. I think they're pretty much fully healthy, so that's a very talented team. They've hardly been healthy all year," Nurse said. "Big wings and aggressive guards. [Jalen] Suggs and [Desmond] Bane are two competitive, physical guys back there. [Paolo] Banchero and [Franz] Wagner at the wings, and they've got some decent depth back. [Anthony] Black has had a great season when he's been healthy, too. So very good, very talented team. They've been one of many teams in the league that hasn't been very healthy this year. So [it's] going to be a really tough game."

Another team that has not been very healthy this year is the one that Nurse coaches. And, while Orlando should have all of its key pieces on Wednesday, the Sixers will be without former NBA MVP Joel Embiid, who underwent an appendectomy last week and remains without a timetable to return to basketball activities.

Even against a Magic team that can only be described as middling during the 2025-26 campaign, Nurse has his work cut out for him as he tries to lead his team into the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

As always, Tuesday morning arriving means the time has come for our weekly Sixers mailbag. This week, though, there is only one question. It takes a while to answer:

From @phillysportz26: Playoff rotation and minutes per game for each one in playoff rotation?

NBA rotations famously shorten in the postseason; coaches rely on fewer players than they do in the regular season and, with increased urgency and no back-to-backs, they feel more comfortable pushing their players as far as they can go in terms of minutes. Nurse is one of the most aggressive coaches in the league in terms of usage anyways – Tyrese Maxey would have cruised to the NBA-high in total minutes this season if not for his three-week absence in March – and history suggests he will push as hard as he can on players like Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Paul George in the absence of Embiid.

Maxey is a lock to play at least 40 minutes in just about every game the rest of the way, barring a blowout, an injury or foul trouble. He often exceeded that total in the regular season, and in his seven postseason appearances under Nurse the star guard has logged the following minutes totals: 44, 44, 41, 43, 52, 43.

Nurse said before the season began that Edgecombe's rookie campaign would be a success if he racked up considerable minutes. Now 75 appearances, 35.0 minutes per game and over 2,600 total minutes later, it is safe to say the 20-year-old's first year in the NBA has been a success.

"First of all, credit to coach for playing me that much," Edgecombe said after Sunday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Edgecombe said he has frequently reassured Nurse that he is ready and eager to keep playing. In fact, Edgecombe was frustrated whenever he was not in the game early in the season, he said, before realizing his rest is "just for the greater good."

How much can George go? He turns 36 years old next month and battled injuries all season before a 25-game suspension that allowed him to get his body right. George said Sunday that it felt good to finish the season in a healthier place than he started it. But Nurse has still avoided playing the nine-time All-Star for full quarters at a time and seems to prefer avoiding pushing him close to 40 minutes.

Elsewhere, Nurse has five or six rotation spots to fill; he would likely rather go with a nine-man rotation than only use eight players this early in the postseason. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Quentin Grimes are locks. Dominick Barlow likely is, too. Adem Bona and Andre Drummond will play center; given his strong close to the season the guess here is that the veteran Drummond will be starting against Orlando (though Nurse only rides a hot hand until it gets cold when dealing with his two reserve bigs).

That leaves one spot – likely for one or two short bursts – for a group consisting of Justin Edwards, Jabari Walker and Trendon Watford. Nurse acknowledged on Sunday afternoon that Edwards was the leader in the clubhouse. He trusts the second-year wing quite a bit.

"Just solid play," Nurse said. "Go in there and guard, go in there and help rebound. Take a shot, if they run you off the line, take it to the right place. Don't be afraid to put one up now and then."

Edwards paid off Nurse's positive words by sinking five three-point shots against the Bucks, likely clinching his status as the ninth and final postseason rotation member after a strong final six weeks or so. There is a strong case for Walker, though; Nurse often comments that the 23-year-old never plays poorly and is the team's best defensive rebounder.

Nurse has clearly been more interested in Edwards' quick trigger on spot-up triples and defensive versatility on the perimeter, but if the hometown product struggles early – or Barlow's minutes are unproductive – Walker looms as a potential change-of-pace option.

Based on years of closely evaluating Nurse's tendencies and preferences with his lineups and substitution patterns – with an emphasis on the Sixers' recent games and performances sans Embiid – here is a rough draft of what Nurse's rotation might look like on Wednesday, plus each player's accompanying minutes total:

TheHoopsGeek.com/for PhillyVoice

Player Minutes Tyrese Maxey 42 VJ Edgecombe 40 Kelly Oubre Jr. 32 Paul George 37 Andre Drummond 26 Quentin Grimes 24 Adem Bona

22 Dominick Barlow 11 Justin Edwards 6



Among the challenges for Nurse will be keeping enough high-caliber shot creators on the court at all times. Maxey being able to play so many minutes will help – perhaps the 42-minute estimate here is even a bit too conservative – as George, Edgecombe and Grimes will be able to tag-team playmaking duties in his brief stints on the bench. Meanwhile, all of Maxey's minutes come with at least two of George, Grimes and Oubre Jr., so Orlando cannot load up completely against him.

Perhaps the swing factor that will determine the allotment of minutes to players like Oubre, Grimes, Barlow and Edwards: Who will Nurse trust to defend Orlando's highest-usage shot-taker, Paolo Banchero? The former top overall pick is a bruising forward who does most of his damage inside the arc. He is a questionable long-range shooter, but leans on his mid-range game a whole lot. In his fourth NBA season, Banchero had his most efficient campaign yet, but was still a few ticks below league-average efficiency. He is talented and can torch an opposing defense on any given night, but Banchero is flawed.

The main goal against Banchero for Sixers defenders will be simple: absorbing his bumps in the post and mid-range area well enough to still get a solid contest in. Banchero taking contested jumpers is part of his style, but forcing him into too many jumpers and not enough downhill drives is the Sixers' primary objective here.

That is another point in favor of playing Walker; he is the Sixers' best defensive option against those sorts of strong forwards. But George and Oubre feel likely to spend the most time on Banchero, with George the obvious candidate to open the game drawing that assignment. Closing the game with whichever player proves to be his best option guarding Banchero one-on-one would make a lot of sense.

Barlow is definitely not as strong as Banchero, but has the length to recover from those bumps. He was one of a few Sixers forwards to experience modest success defending Banchero, who pounced on mismatches against guards:

Ultimately, defending Orlando is a team effort; Wagner has played limited minutes since returning from a long-term ankle injury but he is a more efficient offensive player than Banchero and also poses issues with his size on the wing. Oubre feels more likely to draw that assignment as the primary defender.

In recent games, Orlando has paired Wagner and the sharpshooter Bane together while keeping Banchero tied to the perimeter defensive ace Suggs. Starting center Wendell Carter Jr. is not overly imposing, but he and backup Goga Bitadze might be easier matchups for the stronger Drummond than the more athletic Bona.

Nurse can only do so much as he devises his rotation for Wednesday's game; his players will have to win the game by outperforming Banchero, Wagner, Bane, Suggs and the rest of the Magic. But Nurse's main priorities as he crafts his 48-minute rotation plan will be stacking his non-Maxey lineups with as much quality offense as possible and always having at least one reliable wing presence on the floor for defensive purposes.