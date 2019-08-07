Northeast Philly man wanted in father's death captured near Harvard University

A Northeast Philadelphia man accused of killing his father in Bustleton earlier this week has been captured in the vicinity of Harvard University in Massachusetts, U.S. Marshals said.

Sohan Panjrolia, 31, went missing after his father, 60-year-old Mahendra Panjrolia, was killed at his home last Saturday night with an assault rifle. Authorities said the incident occurred at a residence in the 1900 block of Conwell Avenue.