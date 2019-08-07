More News:

August 07, 2019

Man sentenced to life in prison, plus 22½ to 45 years, for murder of former model in Ardmore

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Homicides
Christina Carlin-Kraft murder Ardmore Sources/Facebook and Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Jonathan Wesley Harris, 30, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole with an additional sentence of 22½ to 45 years in prison, for the murder of former model, Christina Carlin-Kraft, in August 2018.

The man convicted of first-degree murder for strangling a woman to death in her Ardmore apartment last August was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday in Montgomery County Court.

Judge William R. Carpenter sentenced Jonathan Wesley Harris, 30, to life in prison without the possibility of parole and gave Harris an additional sentence of 22½ to 45 years behind bars. The judge tacked on the additional decades to send a message to any future governors or pardon boards who might consider freeing him, according to the Associated Press

Harris was found guilty by a jury in May of first-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime and strangulation. He was arrested a week after the body of 36-year-old Christina Carlin-Kraft was found at her condo in the 100 block of Sibley Avenue in Ardmore. 

In court on Tuesday, Harris expressed his "deepest condolences" to the victim's family, adding he was high on an assortment of drugs. During the trial the defense tried to argue that Harris was not of a sound mind when the murder was committed, because he was smoking cat tranquilizer at the time. 

An autopsy revealed Carlin-Kraft had suffered a fractured nose and died of ligature strangulation, suggesting something had been wrapped around her neck and deliberately used to kill her.

Investigators said Harris met Kraft in Center City on Aug. 22, 2018, and took a Lyft back to the victim's home in Ardmore. Harris was taken into custody after police received information from Carlin-Kraft's then-boyfriend and another person. Surveillance footage showed Carlin-Kraft had met with Harris around Broad and Locust streets and the two got into a Lyft together, which was confirmed by records from the ride-sharing service.

Harris had recently been released from prison at State Correctional Institution Greene about a month before the murder.

Carlin-Kraft was a former model whose work had been featured in Vanity Fair, Playboy, Victoria's Secret, and Maxim. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Homicides Philadelphia Crime Main Line Police Ardmore Montgomery County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' 2020 free agents, and who could be in-season contract extension candidates
080619NelsonAgholor

Investigations

Pennsylvania's clergy abuse hotline received 1,900 calls since grand jury report
Pennsylvania clergy abuse hotline

Women's Health

30-minute procedure claims to delay menopause by 20 years
menopause delay surgery

Eagles

Big Ten experience will serve Eagles rookies Miles Sanders, Shareef Miller well in preseason debut
072919MilesSanders

Recreation

The 6 Gayest Beaches at the Jersey Shore
silhouette of friends on beach

Museums

Philly museum to help immigrants prepare for U.S. citizenship
Carroll - Museum of the American Revolution.

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved