More News:

August 06, 2019

United Airlines pilot charged in Scotland with being over alcohol limit before flight to New Jersey

Glendon Gulliver, 61, was arrested over the weekend ahead of the scheduled transatlantic flight

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Airlines
Carroll - United Airlines airplane Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A United Airlines plane lands at the Philadelphia International Airport.

A United Airlines pilot was charged in a Scottish court on Tuesday with being over the legal alcohol limit while preparing for a transatlantic fly to New Jersey.

Glendon Gulliver, 61, was arrested Sunday at Glasgow International Airport along with his 45-year-old co-pilot on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the BBC.

The men were arrested less than 90 minutes before the United flight to Newark Liberty International Airport was scheduled to take off. After the arrests were made, United cancelled the planned flight.

"We hold all of our employees to the highest standards and have a strict, no tolerance policy for alcohol," United said in a statement, according to the BBC. "These pilots were immediately removed from service and we are fully cooperating with local authorities. At this time, we are working to get our customers back on their journey as soon as possible."

Gulliver, a Colorado native, was charged in a court appearance Tuesday. His co-pilot was released by police in Scotland after questioning. Gulliver didn't enter a plea.

Two years ago, a pair of United Airlines pilots were arrested at Glasgow International Airport for the same reason. One was sentenced to 10 months in prison, while the other received 15 months in prison, according to the BBC.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Airlines New Jersey Flying Newark Liberty International Airport Pilots United Airlines

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' 2020 free agents, and who could be in-season contract extension candidates
080619NelsonAgholor

Lawsuits

Wawa will pay $1.4 million to settle employee overtime lawsuit
Wawa 12th and Market streets

Adult Health

Here's how to know whether telemedicine is right for you
Telemedicine guide

Eagles

Will Miles Sanders ultimately be the Eagles' starting running back this season?
Miles-Sanders_052819_usat

Recreation

The 6 Gayest Beaches at the Jersey Shore
silhouette of friends on beach

Family-Friendly

Watch the Perseid meteor shower at the Schuylkill Center this weekend
Perseid meteor shower

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved