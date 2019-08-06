More News:

August 06, 2019

Wawa will pay $1.4 million to settle employee overtime lawsuit

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
The Wawa at 12th and Market streets in Center City Philadelphia.

A federal judge has ordered Wawa to pay $1.4 million to settle a lawsuit that claims more than 300 employees at the chain were not properly paid earned overtime wages. 

The suit claimed that 333 assistant general managers in New Jersey who worked more than 40 hours per week at Wawa were intentionally not paid overtime hours, which is mandated by federal law.

MORE NEWS: Man sued by New Jersey DEP over waste dump in Ocean County

The complaint, filed in January 2017 in Trenton, says that although Wawa treated the workers like hourly, non-exempt employees, they were paid on a salary basis, exempt from overtime.

Court documents said the managers should not have been exempt from overtime law because their work involves non-exempt duties like manual labor and customer service, according to NJ.com.

U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan said on Monday that Wawa will be required to pay $1.4 million, which includes $86.74 to each worker for each week they worked. A few employees will receive an additional $5,000 each, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

