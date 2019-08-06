More Health:

August 06, 2019

23,000 trampolines recalled after legs collapse

Three Super Jumper products pose fall and injury hazards, regulators said

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
trampoline recall Photo courtesy/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The 14-foot recalled trampoline.

If your kids are bouncing away their excess energy on the trampoline in the backyard this summer, you may want to check the brand because some 23,000 trampolines are facing a recall.

The brand in question is Super Jumper, whose trampolines are being recalled for “posing fall and injury hazards” due to failing legs, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announcement.

The manufacturer has reportedly received nearly 100 reports of metal railings breaking on its products. Only four minor injuries have been reported, according to USA Today.

RELATED READ: Entenmann’s cookies recalled by Horsham-based distributor for choking hazard

The recall primarily affects the Super Jump 14-foot trampoline, but its 14-foot and 16-foot combination trampolines with enclosures that were sold without reinforcement clamps are also being recalled.

These trampolines have been reportedly sold online by Amazon, Wayfair, Hayneedle and Overstock between November 2011 and June 2019.

Consumers that have purchased any of these trampolines should stop using it immediately and should contact Super Jumper for a repair kit.

Learn more about the recall from the Consumer Product Safety Commission here.

