Entenmann’s cookies recalled by Horsham-based distributor for choking hazard

A recall has been issued for a variety of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies after small pieces of blue plastic were discovered in the snack.

Horsham-based Bimbo Bakeries USA, which manufactures Entenmann’s cookies and muffins, issued the recall for the five-pack mini chocolate chip cookie variety Thursday.

The plastic pieces are not baked into the cookies but were introduced in the packaging process, U.S. government officials said. Regardless, the plastic poses a potential choking hazard for consumers, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s announcement of the recall explains.

The FDA notes that other Entenmann’s products, including the Little Bites Muffins, remain unaffected by the plastic contamination because they are processed in a different production line.

The affected cookies feature the best by dates of August 31, 2019 and September 7, 2019, in addition to the UPC code of: 7203002378.

The Entenmann’s cookies were shipped to a total of 37 states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, and were reportedly sold by Walmart, Target and other retailers nationwide, according to CBS News.

The FDA says there has been no reports of injury tied to the recall. Additionally, the FDA recommends that consumers do not eat the affected products, which are eligible for a full refund at the place of purchase.