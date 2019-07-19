Wegmans recalls various cakes, muffins that may contain pieces of plastic

Supermarket chain Wegmans has recalled various kinds of cakes and muffins nationally because the products may contain pieces of plastic, the company announced this month.

The recall is affecting carrot cakes and slices, carrot apple muffins and assorted whole wheat muffins that contain carrot apple.

Customers should bring the products to a Wegmans' customer service desk for a full refund.

Here's a full breakdown of the affected items and their sell-by dates.

• Large Ultimate Carrot Cake (54 ounces) — sell by July 7 -18

• Mini Ultimate Carrot Cake (17 ounches) — sell by July 7-18

• Ultimate Carrot Cake Slice (6 ounces) — sell by July 12-15

• Assorted Whole Wheat Muffins Family Pack that contain Carrot Apple Muffins (4-pack) — sell by July 12-14

• Carrot Apple Muffins — purchased between July 10-12

There are no Wegmans markets in Philadelphia, however there are locations in Cherry Hill, New Jersey and King of Prussia, among other suburban locations.

