More Health:

July 19, 2019

Wegmans recalls various cakes, muffins that may contain pieces of plastic

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Recalls
Wegmans Cherry Hill Contributed image/Wegmans.com

Above is the Wegmans at Garden State Park shopping center in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Supermarket chain Wegmans has recalled various kinds of cakes and muffins nationally because the products may contain pieces of plastic, the company announced this month.

The recall is affecting carrot cakes and slices, carrot apple muffins and assorted whole wheat muffins that contain carrot apple.  

Customers should bring the products to a Wegmans' customer service desk for a full refund.

Here's a full breakdown of the affected items and their sell-by dates.

Large Ultimate Carrot Cake (54 ounces) — sell by July 7 -18
Mini Ultimate Carrot Cake (17 ounches) — sell by July 7-18
Ultimate Carrot Cake Slice (6 ounces) — sell by July 12-15
Assorted Whole Wheat Muffins Family Pack that contain Carrot Apple Muffins (4-pack) — sell by July 12-14
Carrot Apple Muffins — purchased between July 10-12

There are no Wegmans markets in Philadelphia, however there are locations in Cherry Hill, New Jersey and King of Prussia, among other suburban locations.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Recalls Philadelphia Wegmans Grocery Stores

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies' struggles put owner John Middleton in a tough spot moving forward
John-Middleton-Phillies_071819_usat

Healthy Eating

Nestle creates game-changing chocolate – and holds the added sugar
nestle chocolate no added sugar

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Cornerback
071619SidneyJones

Racism

Penn professor: The United States 'will be better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites'
Amy Wax penn professor

Food & Drink

Beat the heat with these refreshing drinks
Aperol Spritz carafe at Porta in Philadelphia

Family-Friendly

Explore the Halo video game universe at three-day fan experience in Philadelphia
Halo: Outpost Discovery coming to Philly July 19-20.

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved