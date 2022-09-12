Teen fatally shot in Northeast Philly while walking dog with friend, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old girl who was out walking her dog with a friend Sunday night in Northeast Philadelphia.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. along the 5300 block of Horrocks Street, a residential area in the Frankford section of the city.

The victim, identified Monday as Teryn Johnson, was shot in the chest and later taken to Temple University Hospital, police said.

Johnson and another girl were out with a small dog and had stopped at the 7-Eleven near Bridge and Large streets, 6ABC reported. When the girls were walking home, they noticed a grey Dodge Challenger with several men inside. The car appeared to be following them, although the girls had no verbal interaction with the driver, police said.

After the teens got onto Horrocks Street, someone inside the Challenger fired at least six shots at them, striking Johnson in the chest.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown and police did not provide any other details about the vehicle. No weapons were recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Philadelphia police at (215) 686-TIPS.