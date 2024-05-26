More News:

May 26, 2024

Teen stabbed on Ocean City boardwalk, police say

The 15-year-old victim's injuries were not life-threatening, authorities say.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Stabbings
ocean city boardwalk stabbing Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed on the Ocean City boardwalk between 9th and 10th streets on Saturday night, according to police.

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed on the Ocean City boardwalk Saturday night, according to police.

Police responded to reports of a fight along the boardwalk, and found the teenager stabbed by an unknown assailant on the boardwalk between 9th and 10th streets, NBC10 reported. The victim was transported to the hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening, police say.

MORE: A rise of gun switches in crimes prompts a push for stricter laws against them

A video posted to Instagram that was allegedly taken on Saturday appears to show a fight involving a group of young people. Another video, posted to TikTok, allegedly shows crowds of people fleeing along 12th Street, down the ramp from the boardwalk around 9:10 p.m. after the stabbing.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Ocean City Police Department's Detective Bureau at 609-525-9129.

On Friday night around 10 p.m., police responded to a fight on the boardwalk involving two juvenile girls, OCNJ Daily reported. A large crowd of juveniles surrounded the fight. Officers broke up the group and detained several teens, who were turned over to their parents. No weapons were involved in the fight and no injuries were reported, police say. 

Last year, Ocean City enacted an 11 p.m. curfew for minors and a backpack ban on the boardwalk after 8 p.m., as part of a wider effort to discourage unruly teen behavior that has been an ongoing problem at the shore town. 

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Stabbings Philadelphia Jersey Shore Boardwalk New Jersey Ocean City

Videos

Featured

Limited - Parx Casino - Corinee Bailey Rae

6/21: See Corinne Bailey Rae LIVE at Parx Casino's Xcite Center
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Your guide to a day of family fun at Bushkill Falls

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

More than 90 splash pads and sprinklers open across the city
Philly spraygrounds memorial day

Sponsored

How to reinvest in your small business
Purchased - Tailor sketching at his business

Addiction

More Americans now use marijuana every day than alcohol, study finds
Marijuana Alcohol Use

Food & Drink

Bing Bing Dim Sum, Cheu Noodle Bar set to close
Bing Bing Cheu

Phillies

Bryson Stott, Phanatic reveal new Philly-themed Nike Dunks
Phillie-Phanatic.jpg

Festivals

Odunde Festival to include performance by R&B group Dru Hill
Odunde Festival

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved