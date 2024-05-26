Teen stabbed on Ocean City boardwalk, police say

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed on the Ocean City boardwalk Saturday night, according to police.

Police responded to reports of a fight along the boardwalk, and found the teenager stabbed by an unknown assailant on the boardwalk between 9th and 10th streets, NBC10 reported. The victim was transported to the hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening, police say.

A video posted to Instagram that was allegedly taken on Saturday appears to show a fight involving a group of young people. Another video, posted to TikTok, allegedly shows crowds of people fleeing along 12th Street, down the ramp from the boardwalk around 9:10 p.m. after the stabbing.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Ocean City Police Department's Detective Bureau at 609-525-9129.



On Friday night around 10 p.m., police responded to a fight on the boardwalk involving two juvenile girls, OCNJ Daily reported. A large crowd of juveniles surrounded the fight. Officers broke up the group and detained several teens, who were turned over to their parents. No weapons were involved in the fight and no injuries were reported, police say.

Last year, Ocean City enacted an 11 p.m. curfew for minors and a backpack ban on the boardwalk after 8 p.m., as part of a wider effort to discourage unruly teen behavior that has been an ongoing problem at the shore town.