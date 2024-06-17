More News:

June 17, 2024

Police, attorney general investigating body found inside Bucks County home

Authorities found a deceased person when they came to do a welfare check, but said there's no threat to the community.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Deaths
Police investigating bucks county body Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Authorities found a body inside a Holland condo where a woman, 82, and her son had lived for years. Police have yet to release a cause of death.

An investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a Bucks County home on Sunday. 

Northampton Police were called to an apartment complex in Holland after they received a call from D.C. Metro Police urging a welfare check. There, they found a deceased person inside a condo belonging to an 82-year-old woman, 6ABC reported

MORE NEWS: Dirt bike rider shot by police officer in North Philadelphia, authorities say

The woman reportedly lived at the apartment for years with her son. Police impounded the son's vehicle on Sunday night and eyewitnesses said they were looking through the trash at the apartment. 

So far, authorities have released no further information, including how the person died. 

An investigation is currently underway. While there is reportedly no threat to the general public, the attorney general's office is assisting local police. 

"I asked the police officer, 'Hey is everything OK? What's going on?' He told me there's no threat to the community," neighbor Brandon Garrett told the outlet.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Deaths Bucks County Philadelphia Police Attorney General

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - 10 Essential Summer

Wow To-Dos in Jersey: Summer sunnin' and funnin' starts here
Limited - Music Boston

Discover the heartbeat of Boston — a city alive with music

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

North Philly fraud ring stole checks from USPS drop boxes, AG alleges
Philly USPS Fraud

Sponsored

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Wellness

Day-to-day loneliness linked to fatigue and headache symptoms, study finds
Loneliness Headaches Fatigue

Entertainment

BEloved Events is helping queer couples navigate wedding planning
beloved events wedding planning

Sixers

What they're saying: The Sixers will have competition in Paul George sweepstakes
George Banchero 6.12.24

Festival

Manayunk Arts Festival returns June 22-23
Manayunk Arts Festival

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved