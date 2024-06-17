Police, attorney general investigating body found inside Bucks County home

An investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a Bucks County home on Sunday.

Northampton Police were called to an apartment complex in Holland after they received a call from D.C. Metro Police urging a welfare check. There, they found a deceased person inside a condo belonging to an 82-year-old woman, 6ABC reported.

The woman reportedly lived at the apartment for years with her son. Police impounded the son's vehicle on Sunday night and eyewitnesses said they were looking through the trash at the apartment.



So far, authorities have released no further information, including how the person died.



An investigation is currently underway. While there is reportedly no threat to the general public, the attorney general's office is assisting local police.

"I asked the police officer, 'Hey is everything OK? What's going on?' He told me there's no threat to the community," neighbor Brandon Garrett told the outlet.