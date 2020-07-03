More News:

July 03, 2020

Ocean City beachgoers can get a prize for wearing a face mask on July 4th

By Virginia Streva
Fourth of July
Ocean City officials will walk around the boardwalk from 5-7 p.m. Saturday to award people wearing face masks.

Ocean City will reward visitors donning face masks on the boardwalk in an effort to promote health and safety guidelines during the busy Fourth of July weekend.

The city's public relations team will deliver prizes to people wearing face coverings on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. The Jersey Shore town is encouraging beachgoers to be creative, but the city did not specify the prizes being awarded. 

MORE: New Jersey now wants travelers from 16 states where COVID-19 infections are rising to quarantine upon visiting

"Here’s a chance to show off your creativity and patriotism to win Ocean City gifts," city spokesman Doug Bergen said in a statement. "The city continues to encourage the wearing of face coverings in all public places." 

Jersey Shore rides and water parks were permitted to reopen Thursday at 50% capacity. Arcades could reopen at 25% capacity. So could museums, aquariums, bowling alleys, batting cages, shooting ranges and libraries. Face coverings are mandatory at all indoor establishments. 

Indoor dining also was expected to resume Thursday at reduced capacities, but Gov. Phil Murphy postponed its return, noting that many people down the Shore were not wearing face masks or practicing social distancing at crowded restaurants and bars. 

Murphy said the rising COVID-19 cases in other states – partly attributed to the resumption of indoor dining – also factored into his decision. No new date has been set for the return of indoor dining.

