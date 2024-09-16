It's Oktoberfest season. The first celebrations of German beer, food and culture are on tap for this weekend.

For some, fall is the season for pumpkin spice lattes and apple picking. For others, it's the time of year for beer, Bavarian pretzels and dirndls.

But if you can't make it to Munich for Oktoberfest, there are a number of ways in the Philly region to celebrate the two-week German festival. Breweries, neighborhoods and a ping-pong social club are hosting events in September and October, with family-friendly and 21-and-over options — and even one for dogs.

From street festivals and brewery takeovers to tricycle races, here are some Oktoberfests taking place in the region.

Sept. 21 | 700 block of South Street, Bella Vista

The city's largest Oktoberfest takes over South Street this weekend rain or shine, with a huge tent that seats 1,000 people — though 10,000 are expected. Over a dozen German beers will be available on draft. Activities include a liter lift competition, dancing from the United German Hungarians and live "Oom-pah" music from Die Heimatklänge. It's a free, all-ages event, and VIP tickets are available for $125 that include beer tickets, food and swag.

Sept. 21 | 2 Graphics Drive, Ewing Township, Mercer County

River Horse will break out its Harvest Lager and Hipp-O-Lantern Pumpkin ale for the festivities. There will be a brat toss competition, keg race, pretzel toss, selfie competition, live band and the chance to be crowned Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest in the costumer contest. Tickets for the 21-and-older event start at $20.

Sept. 21 | 3720 Main St., Manayunk

Manayunk's dog club and bar will have beer tastings, a pretzel-eating competition, and treats for dogs. Entry is free for Bark Social members and anyone without a dog. Non-members who want to bring their dog must register them and pay for a pass. Guests under 21 are welcome before 8 p.m., but they must be accompanied by someone over 21.

Sept. 28 | 642 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn, Chester County

The brewery will host adult tricycle races on a soapbox-style obstacle course. Competitors will face off one-on-one and the top eight will race in a single-elimination bracket. The winner gets a $500 gift card, and losers still get to enjoy beer and bratwursts. Tickets are $20 on the day of the 18-and-older event.

Sept. 28 | 51 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, Camden County

This family-friendly event claims to be the "biggest and best Oktoberfest in all of South Jersey." A blue-and-white Bavarian tent will take over the 20,000-square-foot Haddon Square Pop-Up Garden. Hosted in partnership with Haddon's Keg & Kitchen restaurant, the event features German beer specialties, a pig roast and live music. It's free to attend and children are welcome.

Oct. 5 | 500 Spring Garden St., Northern Liberties

The festival will take over the rear seating area and some parts of Yards Brewery not typically open to the public. Four German-inspired brews will be available at the event, which will feature a live DJ, local food trucks, a stein-holding competition, pretzel-tossing game and costume contest for the best dirndl or lederhosen. Guests must be 21, and tickets start at $10 for early-bird pricing.

Oct. 5 | Ridge Avenue between Lyceum and Leverington, Roxborough

This takeover of Ridge Avenue is part fall festival, part Oktoberfest. It will feature food trucks, a car show, cemetery tours, craft market, live music and a Spocktoberfest ("a celebration of Spock, Kirk and all things fandom" with music by the Roddenberries). There will also be a dirndl and lederhosen contest and beer garden from New Ridge Brewing Co. Children are welcome and admission is free.

Oct. 5 | 211 S. 15th St., Center City

Philly's ping-pong bar is trying its hand at hosting the German festival on its rooftop. There will be beer tastings along with apple strudel, schnitzel sliders, bratwurst and sauerkraut. Lawn games and, of course, ping pong will be available. Tickets are $100 and include unlimited food and drinks.

Oct. 11-12 | 22 S. 23rd St., Rittenhouse

Sip on a Hofbräuhaus München at the Armory, which will be made over to look like an authentic festival tent. Musical acts include Die Heimatklänge and the Bratwurst Boys, plus traditional dance performances from the United German Hungarians. The event is spread out into three sessions over the weekend, each accommodating 1,400 attendees. Tickets start at $25 for the 21-and-older event.