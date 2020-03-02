One Liberty Observation Deck hosting 'instrument petting zoo' for kids

One Liberty Observation Deck, located on the 57th floor of the skyscraper, is hosting what it's calling an "instrument petting zoo" on Saturday, March 21.

Families are invited to visit the attraction for a concert and to check out a variety of musical instruments up close.

Musicians will explain the history of each instrument and how it functions, then individually perform kids tunes. The group also will perform two pieces together so the audience can hear how an ensemble sounds.

Tickets for the event are $8 online in advance. The family-friendly fun will take place 11 a.m. to noon, but families are encouraged to arrive early to grab seats.

And while visiting One Liberty Observation Deck, make sure to take in the stunning 360-degree view of the city.

Saturday, March 21

11 a.m. to noon | $8 per person

One Liberty Observation Deck

1650 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



