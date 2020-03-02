More Events:

March 02, 2020

One Liberty Observation Deck hosting 'instrument petting zoo' for kids

Families can enjoy a concert and check out musical instruments up close

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Music
One Liberty Observation Deck Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The observation deck at One Liberty Place is located on the 57th floor. On Saturday, March 21, there will be an 'instrument petting zoo' for families at the attraction. Kids can enjoy a concert and check out musical instruments up close.

One Liberty Observation Deck, located on the 57th floor of the skyscraper, is hosting what it's calling an "instrument petting zoo" on Saturday, March 21.

Families are invited to visit the attraction for a concert and to check out a variety of musical instruments up close.

RELATED: 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' exhibit features 100 stunning photos

Musicians will explain the history of each instrument and how it functions, then individually perform kids tunes. The group also will perform two pieces together so the audience can hear how an ensemble sounds.

Tickets for the event are $8 online in advance. The family-friendly fun will take place 11 a.m. to noon, but families are encouraged to arrive early to grab seats.

And while visiting One Liberty Observation Deck, make sure to take in the stunning 360-degree view of the city.

Instrument Petting Zoo

Saturday, March 21
11 a.m. to noon | $8 per person
One Liberty Observation Deck
1650 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Sinead Cummings

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

