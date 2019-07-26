More Sports:

July 26, 2019

The other NFC East training camps are off to bad starts

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
072619EzekielElliott Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott is (almost) a training camp holdout.

The Philadelphia Eagles conducted their first training camp practice of 2019 on Thursday, and the rest of the league will be up and running by Friday, at the latest. The rest of the NFC East teams are off to less than ideal starts, so let's take a quick peek around at the Birds' divisional rivals.

Ezekiel Elliott skipped his team's flight to Oxnard

Technically, Elliott can still report on time to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, CA, if he gets there on his own today, but he missed the team's flight there yesterday, which surely wasn't by accident.

The Cowboys would be smart to run Elliott into the ground over the next two years while he's still on his rookie contract (plus his fifth-year option), and then evaluate whether to franchise tag him or not when he is set to become a free agent in 2021. Conversely, Elliott is right to hold out and get paid now, as opposed to allowing the Cowboys to run him into the ground, like they did with DeMarco Murray back in 2014. (We covered this in more detail a couple weeks ago, in case you missed it.)

Elliott reportedly wants to be the highest-paid running back in the NFL:

And why shouldn't he? Since Elliott has been in the league, he has 600 more rushing yards than Gurley in five fewer games.

As Robinson alludes to in his report above, the Cowboys are also going to have to pay Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper sometime between now and March, or they'll become free agents. Prescott will likely cost more than $30 million/year, and Cooper should land somewhere in the high teens.

It doesn't end there. The Cowboys already gave DeMarcus Lawrence a $21 million/year deal earlier this offseason, making him the highest-paid 4-3 DE in the NFL, and they have eight-figure deals for LB Jaylon Smith and CB Byron Jones looming on the horizon as well.

Giants WR Sterling Shepard broke his thumb

Shepard may or may not be ready for the start of the regular season.

With Odell Beckham gone, Shepard is probably the Giants' best receiver. If he misses any time, their best receiver would then be Golden Tate, and their other starter would be... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Trent Williams is officially a holdout

As expected, Williams is holding out, and his replacement, for now anyway, is Ereck Flowers.

Oh God. Washington seems to realize they can't actually go into real games with Flowers starting at LT, so they're bringing in help:

Can Penn still play? Well, he's available in late July in a league where good offensive tackles are scarce, so, probably not. He's also 36.

As a reminder, the Eagles' Week 1 opponent is Washington, in Philly.

MORE: What they're saying: 'Loaded' Eagles roster has 'no flaws' heading into training camp

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Ezekiel Elliott Case Keenum Sterling Shepard

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp practice notes, Day 1: Good health, comparatively speaking
Carroll - Marken Michel Eagles Stock

Opinion

Two dozen Philly academics: Inky coverage undermines criminal justice reform
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

Healthy Eating

Why cucumbers are the healthy heroes among summertime vegetables
cucumber health benefits

Eagles

How a bet with his daughter led Darren Sproles to return to Eagles
Darren-Sproles_072519

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian visits Harrisburg, hangs with Pa. second lady Gisele Fetterman
Kim Kardashian gisele fetterman

Weekend

Weekend roundup: Shakespeare, car show, boat parade and more
East Passyunk Car Show

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved