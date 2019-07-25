More Sports:

July 25, 2019

Eagles training camp practice notes, Day 1: Good health, comparatively speaking

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Carroll - Marken Michel Eagles Stock Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Marken Michel at an Eagles OTA.

The first Philadelphia Eagles training camp practice of the season is in the books, and, well, not much happened. It was a "10-10-10" practice, which just means the defense was giving the offense some looks, and vice versa. It was also super-short, which is common for Day 1. Still, as always, we have notes.

• Before the start of the first practice, the Eagles always announce the players who are on the PUP/NFI lists. This year, only one player appeared. That would be Jalen Mills, as we reported early this morning. This time last year, the Eagles had five players on PUP or NFI. To save you the trouble of googling it, they were Brandon Graham, Alshon Jeffery, Timmy Jernigan, Chris Maragos, and of course, who can forget Bryce Treggs

Personally, I'm stunned Brandon Brooks isn't on PUP, just six and a half months after tearing his Achilles. During practice, he did some individual drills, but worked out on a side field during team drills. The other "off to the side" guys during team drills were Fletcher Cox, Derek Barnett, Nigel Bradham, Rodney McLeodRonald Darby, and Corey Clement

On the one hand, that's a lot of defensive starters not participating in team drills. On the other hand, everybody on offense except for Clement is a full participant.

And then there's Carson Wentz, who looks healthy, and as many reporters noticed during spring practices, leaner. Wentz acknowledged today that he dropped some weight this offseason, though not necessarily on purpose. He said he has had better nutrition, and the leaner build was a unintentional bonus.

Doug Pederson noted that if the Eagles had to play a game this week, Wentz would be cleared for contact. Last year during training camp, Wentz was rarely a full participant in practice.

• As far as guys who looked good or bad or whatever today, again, boring practice, but a few notes:

  1. Wentz was throwing accurate balls all over the field.
  2. Nate Sudfeld threw a pick and had some other questionable throws, but again, working against the first-team defense, he's just giving the defense looks in a 10-10-10 practice, so I wouldn't overreact there.
  3. Miles Sanders took a hand-off to the right, which was bottled up, but he flashed a pretty sweet jump cut, bouncing it back to the left and finding some room to run around the edge. Impressive. He seems healed from the nagging hamstring injury that sidelined him for the entirety of spring practices.
  4. Nelson Agholor had a really nice leaping grab over two defenders down the field.
  5. Marken Michel was active again after a strong spring, and was consistently getting second-team reps.

Aaaaand that's about all I got for today. We'll have a lot more throughout the rest of camp.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles training camp Practice notes

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

25 things to watch at 2019 Eagles training camp
Duce-Staley-Miles-Sanders_061019_usat

Crime

Delco D.A.: Man allegedly faked racist email from county employee and posed as NY Times, GMA journalists
Nikolaos Hatziefstathiou

Women's Health

Mediterranean diet may be antidote to unhealthy weight gain, gestational diabetes in pregnant women
Mediterranean diet pregnancy

Eagles

What they're saying: 'Loaded' Eagles roster has 'no flaws' heading into training camp
Carroll - Carson Wentz Eagles Stock

Food & Drink

Cake Life Bakeshop honors 'Queer Eye' with a drink menu inspired by Fab Five
Cake Life Bakeshop 'Queer Eye' drinks

Fitness

Bike through Fairmount Park to complete scavenger hunt
Woodford Mansion

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved