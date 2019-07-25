More Sports:

July 25, 2019

Source: Eagles CB Jalen Mills will start training camp on PUP

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles
According to a source, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills will be on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list when the team kicks off training camp today.

While Mills certainly could miss the start of the Eagles' regular season, being placed on the PUP list prior to the start of camp does not necessarily mean that he will.

The PUP list is a tool teams use for players prior to the start of training camp, in case the player is not ready for the start of the regular season. The PUP list must be applied to a player prior to the start of training camp, or it cannot be used at all. Once a player practices in camp, at all, they immediately become ineligible for the PUP list both during the preseason and the regular season. The player cannot participate in practice while on the PUP list.

The benefit of the PUP list is that a player is eligible to come off of it during training camp, or, if the team deems it necessary, after the first six weeks of the regular season. Once the regular season starts and the player remains on the PUP list, they must spend the entirety of the first six weeks on the PUP list, and they would not count toward one of the 53 roster spots. (They would still count toward one of the 90 roster spots while on PUP during the preseason.)

Mills is still recovering from a foot injury sustained in London against the Jaguars. Not only did he not participate in spring practices, but he didn't even work off to the side with other injured teammates while practice was going on. With Mills out, younger corners like Avonte Maddox, Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas, and Cre'Von LeBlanc will get plenty of reps.

On Wednesday, a report emerged that Ronald Darby would also start camp on PUP. According to the source on Mills, Darby is expected to practice.

Jimmy Kempski
