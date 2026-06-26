Philly photographer sued for allegedly failing to show up to weddings

Pennsylvania's attorney general is suing a Philadelphia photographer for allegedly agreeing to take wedding photos for area couples and failing to deliver the final shots.

Photographer Christina Hernandez, who did business as Wandering Stardust Collective, signed contracts and received retainer payments to provide wedding photography, videography and social media videos. Couples claim Hernandez failed to show up to their ceremonies starting in June 2024, although the bookings date back to 2023.

Attorney General Dave Sunday's office said Hernandez is thought to have caused at least $75,000 in customer losses. According to the filing, clients signed contracts ranging from $1,500 to $9,650 and typically paid half of the amount in advance. The contract was meant to reserve Hernandez's services for that day, preventing her from taking other jobs, and said couples would receive hundreds of photos and videos within 12 to 16 weeks.

However, couples claim Hernandez would often book herself for two or three weddings on the same day and then not show up. In some cases, she would send a last-minute replacement found through Facebook groups. Many couples said they've received only a handful of shots even if Hernandez was there and worked their wedding.

Kerrie Sartor reportedly booked Hernandez for her wedding on Oct. 5, 2024, in Middletown, Pennsylvania, according to a March article from the Washington Post. On the day of the wedding, Hernandez texted the groom to say that her husband needed emergency surgery and she would not be able to attend, but that she would be sending a replacement. When she still hadn't received any photos 14 weeks later, Hernandez then gave a new deadline of Jan. 25. But by Jan. 30, Sartor's emails to the photographer bounced back.

Since Sartor and her husband wanted an "unplugged ceremony," they asked guests not to take photos with their phones during that time. They said they have nothing from that part of the day.

"We don’t have anything from our ceremony. Hardly anything from the reception," she told the outlet. "I feel nothing but anger now. I have no sympathy. I don’t believe a word she says."

Sunday's lawsuit seeks payment to all of the couples and families who lost their photos and to permanently ban Hernandez from owning or operating a business in the state. Hernandez would also have to pay $1,000 for every violation of the state's Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law and $3,000 for every violation which involved someone 60 or older.

Anyone who believes they might have been taken advantage of by Hernandez can file a complaint with the attorney general.