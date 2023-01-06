Children's pajama sets sold on Amazon, Zappos recalled because they don't meet flammability standards

P.J. Salvage is recalling multiple sets of children's pajamas because they failed to meet flammability standards.

The sleepwear brand is offering refunds to people who purchased its two-piece, long-sleeve shirt and pant pajama sets, made of 65% polyester and 35% rayon. The recall affects about 2,650 sets. There have not been any reported injuries associated with the pajamas.

The affected pajama sets were sold in the following print patterns and colors: camo print in olive, tie-dye print in black, and striped print in light blue or charcoal. They were sold in extra small, small, medium, large and extra large sizes.

The recalled pajama sets were sold on the P.J. Salvage website and by online retailers Amazon and Zappos between December 2021 and December 2022. They are also were sold at several stores listed in the company's recall information. They each have the tracking code "09/2021 T2022" printed on their labels.

People who purchased the pajamas are advised to take them from their children and not allow anyone else to wear them. Refunds will be given to consumers who return the recalled pajamas through the mail. To obtain a pre-paid mailer to return the sleepwear, consumers are instructed to call (844) 975-2699 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST or email recall@pjsalvage.com.

To protect children from burns, sleepwear flammability standards require pajamas to be flame resistant and self-extinguish if a flame from a candle, match, light or smaller item causes it to catch fire, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The regulations cover all clothing made for children ranging in size from nine months to size 14. To test clothing, a gas flame is applied to a sample for 3 seconds. The clothing is then accepted or rejected based on the resulting char length.