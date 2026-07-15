Take a moonlit hike through Fairmount Park during this after-dark summer adventure

Spend a summer evening exploring Fairmount Park after sunset during the July edition of "Park After Dark: Moonwalk + Stargazing."

The event takes place Tuesday, July 21, from 8-10 p.m. in West Fairmount Park. The evening begins with a guided 1.5-mile hike along the historic Trolley Trail, which follows the route of the former Fairmount Park Trolley that operated from 1896 to 1946. Along the way, participants will learn about the trail's history and some of the nocturnal wildlife that calls the park home.

After the hike, astronomer and science educator Buddy Muhler will lead a guided telescope observation of the moon, planets and stars. Attendees will have the chance to view the moon through a high-powered telescope while learning about lunar cycles and some of the visible features on its surface.

The event is open to adults and families with children ages 6 and older. Tickets are $15, and advance registration is required. Organizers recommend wearing sturdy hiking shoes and bringing water and a flashlight or headlamp. Guests also are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs, telescopes or high-powered binoculars for the evening's skywatching.

Tuesday, July 21 | 8-10 p.m.

Belmont Mansion Drive & Montgomery Drive parking lot

Fairmount Park

Tickets: $15

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