More Events:

July 15, 2026

Take a moonlit hike through Fairmount Park during this after-dark summer adventure

The July 21 event pairs a guided evening hike with telescope views of the moon, planets and stars in West Fairmount Park.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Outdoors Hike
dl314-lin-9yHSgrxbvRY-unsplash.jpg DL314 Lin/Unsplash

Participants will hike the historic Trolley Trail by moonlight before viewing the moon, planets and other celestial objects during Fairmount Park Conservancy's July edition of Park After Dark.

Spend a summer evening exploring Fairmount Park after sunset during the July edition of "Park After Dark: Moonwalk + Stargazing."

The event takes place Tuesday, July 21, from 8-10 p.m. in West Fairmount Park. The evening begins with a guided 1.5-mile hike along the historic Trolley Trail, which follows the route of the former Fairmount Park Trolley that operated from 1896 to 1946. Along the way, participants will learn about the trail's history and some of the nocturnal wildlife that calls the park home.

After the hike, astronomer and science educator Buddy Muhler will lead a guided telescope observation of the moon, planets and stars. Attendees will have the chance to view the moon through a high-powered telescope while learning about lunar cycles and some of the visible features on its surface.

The event is open to adults and families with children ages 6 and older. Tickets are $15, and advance registration is required. Organizers recommend wearing sturdy hiking shoes and bringing water and a flashlight or headlamp. Guests also are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs, telescopes or high-powered binoculars for the evening's skywatching.

"Park After Dark: Moonwalk + Stargazing"

Tuesday, July 21 | 8-10 p.m.
Belmont Mansion Drive & Montgomery Drive parking lot
Fairmount Park
Tickets: $15

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Outdoors Hike Trails Fairmount Park Conservancy

Featured

Visit NJ - Outdoor Dining

NJ outdoor dining with a view
Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Your next job could be at PHL

Just In

Must Read

Protests

Activists fly banner urging Phillies to cut ties with Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank Phillies

Shows

7/17-18: Harry Potter drone show

Harry Potter Drone Show

Health News

Rate of firearm suicides in the U.S. was one death every 19 minutes in 2024, new analysis shows

071426GunDeaths.jpg

Movies

Philly's role in the '80s rock music scene to be subject of documentary

When We Rocked doc

Sponsored

Build healthy habits that actually stick

Purchased - Female hands cut avocado on wooden working surface in kitchen at the home stock photo

Sixers

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirms Sixers have LeBron James' attention: 'Everything has changed'

LeBron 7.3.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved