August 18, 2022

Parks on Tap is taking its beer garden to 5 neighborhoods this fall

The seasonal attraction is reverting to its original mobile format after spending all summer at Fairmount Water Works

Maggie Mancini
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer Gardens
Parks on Tap Clark Park Courtesy of/FCM Hospitality

Parks on Tap is taking its beer garden to five Philadelphia locations this fall: Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown, Clark Park in West Philly, Columbus Square in South Philly, Matthias Baldwin Park in Franklintown and the Schuylkill Banks in Center City.

Parks on Tap will celebrate the arrival of fall by departing its summer home at Fairmount Water Works for weekly stays in five neighborhood parks beginning Wednesday, Aug. 31. 

Here's where – and when – the beer garden is heading: 

Penn Treaty Park, Fishtown, Aug. 31 to Sept. 5
Clark Park, West Philly, Sept. 7-11
Columbus Square, South Philly, Sept. 14-18
Matthias Baldwin Park, Franklintown, Sept. 21-25
Schuylkill Banks, Center city, Sept. 28 to Oct. 2

Such travels are not new for the beer garden. When it debuted in 2016, it moved from site to site as a way to promote Philadelphia's various parks. After the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, Parks on Tap chose seasonal locations. 

"Parks on Tap is on the move just in time for fall," said Neina Langford, director of special events at FCM Hospitality. "Over the pandemic, Parks on Tap took on season-long residencies at beautiful destinations around the city. The original mobile format was created to introduce visitors and locals (alike) to the variety of incredible, beautiful places all throughout our great city. We are very proud to offer this to our community. Get out your calendars and invite your friends and neighbors. We are gearing up for one of our biggest fall seasons ever." 

Schuylkill Banks Parks on TapCourtesy/Albert Yee

The traveling beer garden will be open Wednesday thru Friday from 4-10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m. It also will be open on Labor Day in Penn Treaty Park from noon to 10 p.m.

The beer garden is free to enter, but food and drink are pay-as-you-go. All seating is offered on a first come, first serve basis. 

Parks on Tap serves local craft beer, wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic offerings like water and lemonade. All beers on tap are $7. They include offerings from Mainstay Independent Brewing Co. and Downeast Cider. 

One beer option – Mainstay's Love Your Park Pale Ale – was created to help Parks on Tap raise awareness for volunteering at Philly parks

Parks on Tap Penn TreatyCourtesy of/FCM Hospitality

Casual bites, including soft pretzels, hummus, chips and salsa, salads and sandwiches, also are available. The full menu can be found on the Parks on Tap website, along with prices. 

All food and drink will be served through the outdoor mobile bar and kitchen. During the first four weeks, FCM Hospitality will donate 25% of its proceeds on Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. directly to the park that is hosting the beer garden. 

People of all ages can enter. Those under age 21 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The beer gardens are dog friendly, but dogs must be kept on a leash. All people will be asked to digitally sign in when entering the beer garden. 

Parks on Tap

Aug. 31 to Oct. 2
Weekdays 4-10 p.m., Weekends noon to 10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Various parks

