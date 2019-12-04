Paul Hagen: The Phillies should break the bank for Gerrit Cole, and here's why

When Rich Dubee was the Phillies pitching coach, he especially enjoyed teasing one of the beat guys.

Once the reporter prefaced a question with, “In a perfect world…”. Dubee cut him off. “There’s no such thing,” he retorted, a self-satisfied smirk on his face.

With baseball’s winter meetings set to begin Sunday in San Diego, that anecdote seems apt for a Phillies team that continues to wade into the offseason. MLB executives – and a small army of agents – will all be sequestered in the same space. This is one-stop shopping for general managers looking to re-shape their rosters.

In a perfect world, the Phils wouldn’t have to consider whether to make a breathtaking, record-setting bid on free agent righthander Gerrit Cole. Well, spoiler alert, 81 wins and a fourth-place finish and one fired manager leaves this franchise far short of baseball nirvana. And anybody who was paying the slightest bit of attention knows that pitching problems were the primary culprit in watching a season that opened with such promise curdle into disappointment.

So this is simple.

The Phillies must stretch themselves as far as they possibly can to sign Cole.

He’s the best free agent pitcher available.

A case could be made that he’d make a bigger impact on the Phillies than any other club.

Ready, set, go get him.

Really, who can even argue with this? The only possible debate here is that, harrumph, that’s just too much money. That’s wrongheaded and here’s why.

For starters, nobody knows for sure how much money we’re talking about. It was just a couple years ago that some people were kicking around the idea that Bryce Harper ($330 million) and Mike Trout ($430 million) might command $500 million packages. Each got a staggering amount. . .but well below the wilder guesses.

Right now, the measuring sticks are David Price (7 years, $217 million), Max Scherzer (7 years, $210 million) and Zack Greinke (6 years, $206.5 million). The presumption is that Cole will get more. He probably will. He’s coming off two superlative seasons. He’s still only 29 years old.

But will that be too much?

It shouldn’t be for the Phillies. Partly because there’s more than one way of ranking contracts. Price got the most guaranteed money. But Greinke had the higher average annual value ($34.417 million). And, even then, the details are negotiable.

I’ve always thought that the AAV is far less important than the length of the deal. Longterm contracts are always risky. For pitchers, even more so. The last thing teams want is to have a lot of dead money on the payroll a few years down the road.

It’s also true that even teams willing to spend stupid money can afford a finite number of $20 million players and that the Phillies already have Harper and are still trying to sign catcher J.T. Realmuto to an extension.

But even if the Phillies have to guarantee six or seven years, there are ways to hedge that bet. They could negotiate to put a significant percentage of the money into a signing bonus. They could structure the breakdown backwards. Most multi-year deals have a higher base salary with each succeeding year. That’s just how it’s usually done.

But when Jake Arrieta signed two spring training ago, he got $30 million in 2018, $25 million last season and will make $20 million next year.

Just doodling on the back of an envelope, what if the Phillies offer started at $40 million for 2020 and then $2.5 less each year for the subsequent five seasons plus an upfront $22.5 million signing bonus?

That adds up to $225 million – more than Price! – and a $37.5 million AAV – higher than Greinke! – while mitigating the Phillies long term exposure.

Here’s something else. You don’t want to spend that much on Cole? Then you have to answer the question of how you plan to improve the rotation.

Because if you sign Stephen Strasburg or Zack Wheeler or Hyun-Jin Ryu or even Madison Bumgarner instead, that would be great. The Phillies should absolutely look into signing them. But you’re not saving the total amount. You’re only saving the difference between Cole and whoever you get instead. And none of those guys will come cheap.

Homer Bailey, Dallas Keuchel, Wade Miley, Julio Teheran? Most likely cheaper. Almost certainly not game-changers. Same for anybody who might be available in a trade. And there doesn’t appear to be an immediate impact guy coming out of the farm system.

No, the gold standard play here is to target Cole. Pull out those old T-shirts that everybody in the clubhouse was wearing a couple years ago. You know, the ones with “Be Bold” printed on the front.

Maybe he really does want to play on the West Coast. Maybe he really has dreamed of playing for the Yankees since he was a kid. Maybe he won’t sign here. That’s baseball. But make your best pitch.

Which is not to say that the Phillies should offer a blank check. They should take care to be sure they’re not bidding against themselves. And, if necessary, they should be prepared to move on to Plan B before it’s too late if they need to.

But I look at the postseason and I see that almost every team that made the playoffs was near the top of the league in earned run average and WHIP. I remember that, five years ago, plenty of people looked sideways at the Nationals for signing Scherzer to that huge contract because he was approaching 30 and had been just so-so before having two breakout seasons. Pretty much Cole’s profile, come to think about it.

In retrospect, the Scherzer signing looks brilliant. He’s finished in the Top 5 of the Cy Young balloting every year since and has won it twice. He’s won 79 games with a 2.74 ERA. Most importantly, they’ve been to the playoffs three times and won the first World Series in franchise history in October.

Can the Phillies afford to sign Gerrit Cole?

The real question is, can they afford not to give it their very best shot?