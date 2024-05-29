Exposing infants to peanuts makes them less likely to have allergy in adolescence, study shows

The findings "should reinforce parents’ and caregivers’ confidence that feeding their young children peanut products beginning in infancy according to established guidelines can provide lasting protection from peanut allergy,” said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which sponsored the study. “If widely implemented, this safe, simple strategy could prevent tens of thousands of cases of peanut allergy among the 3.6 million children born in the United States each year.”

The new research reassessed about 500 children, who were involved in the original research groups, at about age 12.

According to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, approximately 2.5% of children in the United States have peanut allergies. It is one of the most common allergies among children.

In 2000, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended that parents keep children away from peanuts at least until age 3. After the publication of the earlier part of this research, the AAP changed its stance in 2017, advising parents to introduce peanuts to children as early as four to six months.