Pederson: Nick Foles will start Week 2 vs. Buccaneers

The weekly question of, "Who will start the next game for the Philadelphia Eagles" has been answered. On Wednesday, Doug Pederson said his Week 2 quarterback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be... (drumroll)... Nick Foles. But you already knew that, assuming you read the headline. Carson Wentz's 2018 debut will have to wait at least another week.

Foles struggled against the Atlanta Falcons Week 1, when he was 19 of 34 for 117 yards (3.4 YPA), and a QB rating of 50.7. He's lucky it wasn't worse, as Falcons CB Robert Alford somehow dropped a gift-wrapped INT, like Keanu Neal did a year ago in the playoffs.

Foles did catch a pass for 15 yards when the Eagles essentially ran the same play the Patriots ran (unsuccessfully) against the Eagles in the Super Bowl, when Tom Brady dropped a pass on what would have been a nice gain.



While Foles' poor showing Week 1 is concerning, he has shown time and again that "bad Nick" performances are often followed by "good Nick" performances.

In Tampa on Sunday, he'll be facing a Buccaneers defense that ranked dead last in the NFL last year with 378.1 yards allowed per game, that also allowed 40 points and 475 yards last Sunday against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

