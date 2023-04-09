A peek ahead to the Eagles' 2024 free agents

The Philadelphia Eagles' roster was absolutely loaded in 2022, but in the salary capped NFL it's hard to keep nice things. Seven starters and several other key contributors bolted in free agency for more money with new teams, though Howie Roseman and the Eagles were unexpectedly able to retain some of their best players.

In 2024, the Eagles won't have to worry quite as much about losing starting players in droves. A peek ahead to their 2024 free agents:

• QB Jalen Hurts: The Eagles are committed to signing Hurts to a long-term contract and making him the face of the franchise, and the interest feels mutual. The widespread expectation is that a deal will get done at some point this offseason. In the unlikely event it does not, Hurts would be an obvious franchise tag candidate next offseason, if need be.



• C Jason Kelce: Kelce's annual decision on whether or not to retire will add a new chapter in another 11 or so months.



• DT Fletcher Cox: We're in the year-to-year phase of Cox's career. He made $14 million on a one-year deal in 2022, and will make $10 million in 2023.



• DE Brandon Graham: Like Cox and Kelce, Graham is year-to-year. He'll play for a modest $5 million in 2023.



• OG/OT Jack Driscoll: Driscoll has had some durability issues, but he has proven to be a versatile and capable backup who has filled in at LT, RT, and RG. The Eagles would probably like to keep Driscoll, but he could reasonably find a full-time starting job on the open market.



• DE Derek Barnett: It's not a lock that Barnett will even be back with the team in 2023, as the team could still opt to release him once he is able to pass a physical. But if he does stick, he's scheduled to hit the open market in 2024.



• WR Quez Watkins: Watkins is another player whose roster spot isn't guaranteed in 2023. He earned a bump in base salary to $2,743,000 after hitting playing time benchmarks his first three years in the league. That bump is not guaranteed, and the Eagles will have to decide if Watkins is worth that figure. If he does play for the Eagles in 2023, he is scheduled for free agency in 2024.



• RB Boston Scott: Scott is back on a one-year deal worth $1.75 million, and the Eagles will likely be able to keeping bringing him back on low one-year deals for as long as they deem him to be serviceable backup.



• LS Rick Lovato: He throws the ball through his legs on field goals, PATs, and punts.



• S K'Von Wallace: Wallace has not been able to crack the starting lineup, and his snap counts in the regular defense have decreased each year from 203 in 2020 to 183 in 2021 to 168 in 2022. There was opportunity for Wallace to play more in 2022 with C.J. Gardner-Johnson sidelined, but the team instead opted to play undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship.



• SCB Josiah Scott: Scott struggled when tasked with filling in for Avonte Maddox in 2022.



• OG Sua Opeta: Opeta entered 2022 as the first guy off the bench at both guard spots, but was demoted after some shaky play early in the season.



• LB Shaun Bradley: Core special teamer who did not play any snaps in the regular defense in 2022.



• OL Brett Toth: Fringe roster guy will have a chance to make the team as a backup in 2023.

• All the new guys:



QB Marcus Mariota RB Rashaad Penny DT Kentavius Street LB Nicholas Morrow CB Greedy Williams S Terrell Edmunds S Justin Evans

We'll see how all these guys play (or don't play) in 2023.

Restricted free agents

These are players who have three accrued NFL seasons, and expiring contracts. They're usually players who went undrafted and signed three-year contracts.

TE Jack Stoll P Arryn Siposs TE Tyree Jackson LB Davin Taylor DE Tarron Jackson S Andre Chachere

The Eagles would have the option of tendering each player at varying levels. Stoll is the most likely player to be tendered.

Exclusive rights free agents

These guys have two or fewer accrued NFL seasons. We'll skip the minutae here, and give the short explanation that they can be tendered by their current teams at very little money.



WR Britain Covey DE Janarius Robinson LB Christian Elliss

*For the sake of brevity, we left off a number of players who are likely 2023 camp bodies.

