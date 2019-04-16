More News:

April 16, 2019

FBI investigating theft of artwork from Penn Medicine building

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Theft
Art Tim Barton Source/Tim Burton

Philadelphia-based artist Tim Barton's "34 Years in the Making."

The FBI's Art Crime Team is investigating the theft of a $1,600 work of from Penn Medicine's Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine.

Authorities said the incident occurred April 4 at the building at 3400 Civic Center Boulevard, where artist Tim Barton's "34 Years in the Making" had been hanging for the past seven months.

Barton, who served in the U.S. Navy, created the collection of license plates documenting his travels across the country.

A Penn security officer called Barton on April 11 to ask him whether he had come to remove the artwork. Security cameras showed that an unidentified male suspect took the piece off the wall, left the building and was seen in surveillance footage boarding a SEPTA Regional Rail train at the University City stop, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian.

"It was absolutely not believable. I couldn't understand why anyone one would do it because it's not like I'm a super well-known artist or anything," Barton told FOX29. "So why would they risk stealing something?"

Barton gave police the names of six people who expressed previous interest in buying the piece, which had his email address on the display. Those individuals declined to purchase the artwork at the time of their interest because of its price.

Police described the dressed in a black and had a black back pack with white lettering on it. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Theft Philadelphia Art Police Penn Medicine

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' attitude shift sparks Game 2 victory over Brooklyn Nets
041519-BenSimmons-USAToday

Weather

Tornado warning in Philly area gives Twitter an overnight scare
storm clouds philly

Alternative Medicine

Medical marijuana and CBD are taking off: can it help you?
Carroll - Medical marijuana and CBD products.

Flyers

Flyers hire former Rangers coach Alain Vigneault as next head coach
Vigneault-Flyers_041519_usat

Fires

Jersey Shore boardwalk landmark destroyed by five-alarm fire in Ocean Grove
Ocean Grove Fire

Eagles

Eagles' Jalen Mills reportedly cited for fighting NBA player in Washington D.C.
081418JalenMills

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved