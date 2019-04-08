More News:

April 08, 2019

Suspect filmed sucker-punching victim at busy Fishtown intersection

By Michael Tanenbaum
The suspect pictured above is wanted for a March 31 assault at the intersection of Girard and Frankford avenues in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police are seeking help from the public to identify a man who threw a sucker-punch late last month in Fishtown, leaving the victim with multiple injuries.

Authorities said this incident occurred around 2:10 a.m. on March 31 at the intersection of Girard and Frankford avenues.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was involved in a verbal dispute with three unknown white males. One of the men punched the victim in the face, knocking him backwards to the ground. The victim struck his head and fell unconscious. The incident was captured on surveillance video, footage of which police released on Monday.

Police said the victim was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital where he was treated for a broken nose, head laceration and a concussion.

Anyone with information about the suspect seen in the video above is asked to contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243.

Michael Tanenbaum
