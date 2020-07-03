Penn State student, 21, dies of COVID-19 complications

Garcia was living off campus in State College when he first fell ill. He traveled home on June 19 and was tested for the disease the following day.



"We are profoundly saddened to learn about Juan’s untimely death during this pandemic," Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims said. "While I did not know Juan personally, we have learned through conversations with those closest to him that this young man had a remarkable spirit and was greatly loved."



His family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for funeral costs.



"He was an amazing son, big brother and friend to all!" the page reads. "His memory will forever live within our hearts. Let's remember the incredible young man he was on this earth."



Garcia is among the youngest people – if not the youngest – to die of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has suppressed statistics in age demographics that do not have at least five deaths. The first age range with at least five deaths is 25-29, according to the latest weekly report.

Adults ages 20-29 have the third-highest incidence rate of coronavirus cases in the state. As of Friday, there were more than 12,700 reported cases.



Penn State officials are reaching out to people who came in close contact with Garcia while he was contagious. Anyone who may have had contact with Garcia is urged to call University Health Services at (814) 863-4463.