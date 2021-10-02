More News:

October 02, 2021

Pennsylvania sends 375K letters to recruit bus drivers to address shortage

The School District of Philadelphia is currently paying parents to drive their kids to school to deal with the shortage

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Buses
School bus shortage Photo by Austin Pacheco/on Unsplash

The Department of Transportation is working to recruit more bus drivers as the state faces a shortage.

Pennsylvania officials mailed out 375,000 letters to recruit commercial driver's license holders to become bus drivers in an effort to address the current shortage.

Schools across the state are feeling the impact of the bus driver shortage, leaving districts struggling to incentivize drivers to come back to work. 

The Department of Transportation will mail out recruitment letters to all current CDL holders in an attempt to appeal to drivers looking for work or looking for additional income, NBC10 reported.

“We want to do everything we possibly can to expand the number of individuals with school bus endorsements to be able to get our children to school," Kurt Myers, PennDOT’s deputy secretary for driver and vehicle services, said.

PennDOT is also offering additional CDL skill testing each week on Mondays for four weeks beginning Oct. 18

The bus shortage is a nationwide problem, nearly 80% of districts across the country have reported they have had trouble filling their driver roles.

In Philadelphia, the school district is paying parents up to $3,000 over the course of the school year to drive their kids to and from school. There are just 619 vendor-employed drivers and 189 active, district-employed drivers in the School District of Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania School Bus Association surveyed its members over the summer and estimated that at least 1,000 drivers are needed statewide. There are currently more than 42,000 school bus drivers in the state, the lowest level in five years.

Some drivers are not returning to their previous jobs because of COVID-19 concerns, while others found new work after the pandemic shuttered schools across the country.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Buses Philadelphia Bus Drivers Pennsylvania Philadelphia School District School Bus

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 4 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs
Nick_Sirianni_11_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Trick or treat at The Franklin Institute
Limited - Franklin Fright - Trick or Treating

Business

Center City Giant supermarket, flooded by Hurricane Ida's storms, set to reopen Saturday
Giant Riverwalk flood

Children's Health

Epidurals are not linked to autism in children, new data shows
Epidural and autism link

Movies

Watch the trailer for Sylvester Stallone's 'Rocky IV' director's cut
Rocky IV director's cut trailer

Entertainment

Parking Lot Horrors hosts Haunted Drive-in at Exton Square Mall
Haunted Drive In

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved