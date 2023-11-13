Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office agent charged with child pornography possession

An investigator with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office was charged Monday with possessing child pornography on his home computer.

Joshua Steven Gonzalez, 39, of South Whitehall Township, allegedly used his computer to upload videos of children, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Gonzalez was an agent assigned to the attorney general's Allentown office, but it's not clear how long he had been employed there. The attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Court records show Gonzalez has been charged with a third-degree felony count of possessing child pornography. He was arraigned Monday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month.