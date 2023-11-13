More News:

November 13, 2023

Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office agent charged with child pornography possession

Joshua Gonzalez, 39, of Lehigh County, allegedly uploaded videos that investigators traced to his computer

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Attorney General Gonzalez Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Joshua Gonzelez, 39, of Lehigh County, has been charged with possessing child pornography. Gonzalez was an agent of the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office in Allentown.

An investigator with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office was charged Monday with possessing child pornography on his home computer.

Joshua Steven Gonzalez, 39, of South Whitehall Township, allegedly used his computer to upload videos of children, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation began after the D.A.'s office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stating that someone had uploaded the videos between Oct. 28, 2022 and April 12, Lehigh Valley Live reported. Investigators determined the child pornography allegedly had come from Gonzalez's computer after obtaining a court order to determine its source.

Gonzalez was an agent assigned to the attorney general's Allentown office, but it's not clear how long he had been employed there. The attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Court records show Gonzalez has been charged with a third-degree felony count of possessing child pornography. He was arraigned Monday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month.

