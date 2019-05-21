More News:

May 21, 2019

Pennsylvania Census commission seeks $1-per-person from state to ensure accurate count

Federal funding and Congressional seats are at stake in 2020 Census

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Demographics Census
Gov. Wolf Pa 2020 census Nabil K. Mark/Centre Daily Times via TNS

Pennsylvania's Complete Count Commission, formed by Gov. Tom Wolf, above, seeks $12.8 million in state funding — the equivalent of $1 per state resident – to support its mission to ensure an accurate 2020 census in Pennsylvania. The 2020 Census data will determine the state's federal funding levels and the number of representative Pennsylvania has in the U.S. House.

A state commission tasked with ensuring the accuracy of the 2020 census in Pennsylvania has asked lawmakers to approve $1-per-resident in funding to support its mission.

Formed late last year by Gov. Tom Wolf, the Complete Count Commission aims to secure the ongoing federal funding and Pennsylvania's political representation in the U.S. House, which both are determined by the data collected via U.S. Census.

To achieve outreach and participation benchmarks, the commission is seeking about $12.8 million to account for the state's most recently recorded population.

Several important issues could influence the results of next year's census, particularly how the U.S. Supreme Court rules on President Donald Trump's push to add a citizen status question to the 2020 Census. Opponents argue the question is unconstitutional and would scare families away from filling out forms if there are non-citizen residents in their household.

"At a time when Pennsylvania is relying on a complete and accurate census count to determine its allocation of federal funding – funding for programs like health care and human services for Pennsylvanians in need, education, and infrastructure – including a citizenship status question can only hinder Pennsylvania’s efforts to count every person in the commonwealth on April 1, 2020,” Gov. Wolf has said of the issue.

The Supreme Court is expected to reach a decision on the citizenship status question next month.

Pennsylvania stands to lose as much as $2,093 annually for each resident who goes uncounted in the 2020 Census.

The state also currently is projected to lose one of its 20 Congressional seats as a result of reapportionment after next year's census.

A shift to digital forms means the majority of U.S. households will now receive a code by regular mail next March to access the census questionnaire. The switch has created some concern that rural and low-income communities will not be as likely to participate. Those who don't complete the form digitally, as well as those in areas with limited internet access, will receive paper forms as a follow up.

State lawmakers are expected to address the question of funding in the coming months.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Demographics Census Pennsylvania Tom Wolf Congress Politics Population Immigrants

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Five burning questions as Phillies pass first quarter of 2019 season
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies

Primary Election

It's Primary Day in Pennsylvania: Here's a 5-minute guide
Pennsylvania Election Ballot Box 05212019

Eagles

What they're saying: Players to watch at Eagles' OTAs and how to replace Chris Long
Doug-Pederson_052019_usat

Movies

A guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly happening summer 2019
Movies in Clark Park

Television

The 'Game of Thrones' finale sucked, and here’s why
Game of Thrones season 8

Children's Health

Most youth who suddenly die playing sports are middle schoolers, study finds
Youth Deaths Basketball Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved