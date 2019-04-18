More News:

April 18, 2019

Philadelphia records slight population growth in latest U.S. Census

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Cities Census
Carroll - The Philadelphia Skyline Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia skyline.

The population of Philadelphia increased by a net of just over 3,900 people from 2017 to 2018, continuing more than a decade of modest growth, according to the latest data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Since 2010, Philadelphia has seen a 3.65 percent increase in its population, a trend led by the city's growing immigrant population and "natural increase" — more births than deaths.

As a whole, the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area ranks as the eighth most populous in the country, down from seventh after being edged out by Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-West Palm Beach.

Pennsylvania's counties, meanwhile, lost population over the last year, the Census estimates showed. Just over half of Pennsylvania's 67 counties (54 percent) lost population from 2017 to 2018.

Most of the nation's population growth in the last year came in counties to the south and west, led by large numeric increases in Texas and Arizona. The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area had a high rate of natural increase, while the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale saw a surge in immigrant residents.

“One interesting trend we are seeing this year is that metro areas not among the most populous are ranked in the top 10 for population growth,” said Sandra Johnson, a demographer in the Census Bureau’s Population Division. “Though no new metro areas moved into the top 10 largest areas, Phoenix, Seattle, Austin, and Orlando all experienced numeric increases in population since 2010, rivaling growth in areas with much larger populations. This trend is consistent with the overall growth we are seeing in the south and the west.”

Areas with the largest decreases included cities in Puerto Rico, which were devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017, and cities in the lower 48 such as Charleston, West Virginia; Pine Bluff, Arkansas; and Farmington, New Mexico.

A snapshot of numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau provides a breakdown of where the country saw the greatest gains and losses over the last year, with additional data to be released in the coming months.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Cities Census Philadelphia Demographics Wilmington United States Camden Population

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Analyzing the advantages and disadvantages of the Eagles' 2019 schedule
071719CarsonWentz

Health News

Penn Medicine treats two cancer patients with gene-editing tool CRISPR
CRISPR gene editing 04162019

TV

Rob McElhenney makes his first and last appearance on 'Game of Thrones'
Rob McElhenney guest stars in "Game of Thrones" season 9 premiere

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Phillies' slide continues after another mediocre week
Bryce-Harper-Slide_041719_usat

Food & Drink

PHS Pop-Up Garden on South Street opening soon
PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street

Alternative Medicine

Does CBD work? Science isn't sure, but Philly-area residents say it's helping them
Carroll - Judy Beck, CBD User

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved