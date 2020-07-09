Pennsylvania residents protected against housing loss through August

Pennsylvania’s statewide ban on foreclosures and evictions has been extended through Aug. 31 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Previous protections for homeowners and renters were set to expire Friday.

The extension issued by Gov. Tom Wolf protects residents who have not received assistance through a new Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency program, or are not receiving financial aid through a federal foreclosure moratorium program or judicial order.

Lenders and property owners that have received funds from the new PHFA program have agreed to follow the state’s moratorium on foreclosures and evictions as a condition of participation.



Wolf previously signed legislation that provided $150 million for rental assistance and $25 million for mortgage assistance through the PHFA. The housing agency began accepting applications for the program, funded via the CARES Act, on Monday.



"I am taking this action to help families know they will have a roof over their heads and a place to live while all of us fight the COVID-19 pandemic," Wolf said. "It takes one more burden off of people who are struggling and ensures that families can remain in their homes so they can protect their health and well-being."

Renters and homeowners are still required to make monthly payments, but they are urged to contact their landlord or mortgage provider if they are struggling to make ends meet.

Rental evictions in Philadelphia have been postponed until September. Landlord-tenant courts will not reopen until Sept. 2.



Until Sept. 30, renters can apply for a new city program that provides monthly rent payments for up to six months. The program is funded by the CARES Act.