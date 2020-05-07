Foreclosures, evictions halted in Pennsylvania through mid-July

Pennsylvania residents cannot be kicked out of their homes for another 60 days, thanks to protections enacted Thursday.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order preventing all foreclosures and evictions through July 10 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Renters and homeowners are still required to make monthly payments, but they are urged to contact their landlord or mortgage provider if they are struggling to make ends meet.

Stable housing is critical to protecting public health and safety during the COVID-19 crisis, Wolf said.



“At a time when people need to stay home to protect their heath, they should not have to worry about losing their homes,” Wolf said in a statement. “Ensuring that people can remain in their homes will help them to better protect their loved ones. It gives families the comfort of knowing they will have a place to live while all of us work together to fight COVID-19 and prepare to move Pennsylvania forward.”

Pennsylvania reported an additional 1,070 coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 52,915. There have been 3,416 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Southeastern Pennsylvania has 28,704 cases and 2,067 deaths.

Wolf's order came as some homeowner and renter protections were lapsing.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court had closed court eviction proceedings through May 11.

The Philadelphia Housing Authority initially banned evictions across the city for at least 30 days in mid-March. Evictions were then halted through the month of April and have been ordered to cease for people from FHA-insured single-family properties.



Mortgage providers previously have been directed by the federal government and the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to halt all new foreclosure actions and suspend all foreclosure activities for Federal Housing Administration-insured mortgages.

New Jersey instituted a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments and a 60-day eviction moratorium in late March.