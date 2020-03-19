More News:

March 19, 2020

Evictions, utility shutoffs postponed as Philly battles coronavirus crisis

Comcast makes its WiFi hotspots free for the next 60 days

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Housing Coronavirus
Philly suspends evictions coronavirus Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The City of Philadelphia is easing the burden on residents suffering from job loss and financial stress amid the coronavirus pandemic. Evictions, foreclosures and utility shutoffs are being postponed.

Philadelphia officials have adopted various housing security measures, including the postponement of evictions, to alleviate the widespread economic pressure residents are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Here's a roundup of the protections being provided to renters and homeowners.

Renters

The Philadelphia Housing Authority has postponed evictions for 30 days, beginning March 13. It is postponing court appointment for tenants accused of failing to pay rent. 

Philadelphia's municipal courts are halting all eviction proceedings for two weeks, beginning March 16, after initially saying they would continue to hear eviction cases that occurred before the national emergency. 

After a landlord issues an eviction notice to a tenant, they are required by law to file a complaint with these courts. More than 550 eviction cases were scheduled to be heard prior to the postponements. Without this pause, residents could have been made homeless at a time when people are encouraged not to leave the house. 

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court reinforced this decision state-wide in a ruling Wednesday. 

Homeowners

Additional protections for homeowners came through the efforts of Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym. Sheriff sales and foreclosures on homes are postponed and rescheduled for April. Tax liens will not be executed during the health crisis. 

Utilities 

Utility companies will not shut off power, water, gas, internet or phone service. 

PECO is suspending service disconnections and late payments charges until at least May 1 according to its website. 

Philadelphia Gas Works is suspending non-payment terminations and waving new late payment charges, but announced that "regular billing will continue for all customers." 

The Philadelphia Water Department announced it will restore service for "delinquent residential and commercial accounts" meaning those who failed to pay will get water back until at least May 15. Water service will remain on until May 15 for customers.

Comcast is making its Xfinity WiFi hotspots free, giving existing customers unlimited data and expanding a plan to provide free services to low-income families for 60 days.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Housing Coronavirus Philadelphia Evictions Xfinity Pgw Foreclosures Utilities Rent Comcast PECO

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Eagles closing in on deal to acquire Lions CB Darius Slay
Darius-Slay_031820_usat

Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore official to Philly residents: Stay away until coronavirus restrictions ease
Jersey Shore coronavirus

Prevention

Millennials may be spreading coronavirus unknowingly – to the detriment of seniors
Millennials coronavirus asymptomatic spread

Sixers

Joel Embiid just turned 26. How does he compare to Sixers greats at that age?
17_Joel_Embiid__Sixers_76ers_KateFrese.jpg

Instagram

Fashion Instagram documents best work from home style
Work from home fashion Instagram

Entertainment

Netflix Party lets friends watch TV together while social distancing
Netflix Party

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved