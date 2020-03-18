More Health:

March 18, 2020

Mental health and addiction services remain open in Philadelphia amid coronavirus restrictions

Alcoholics Anonymous now offers online and telephone meetings

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Coronavirus
Mental health resources Philadelphia coronavirus Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

The Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability is still providing mental health services during the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous are offering online and phone meetings.

Mental health and addiction services are still available for people who need them as the Philadelphia region combats the coronavirus pandemic. But they are operating with some minor adjustments.

Some clinicians and programs, including Alcoholics Anonymous, have moved their services online as they employ the social distancing practices encouraged by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Intergroup Association of Alcoholics Anonymous is offering online meetings through the video conferencing platform Zoom and telephone meetings. In-person meetings are still scheduled, but the organization notes that landlords "may choose to close their buildings to A.A. meetings on any given day."

Several Narcotics Anonymous meeting sites are still open, but many have been closed, according to The Greater Philadelphia Region of Narcotics Anonymous. Additionally, virtual and phone meetings are available. 

The Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability is still run several services, including hotlines for anyone needing help with their mental health or addiction.

• For help regarding mental health and addiction services, call (888) 545-2600. For intellectual disabilities services, call (215) 685-5900.

• The city's mental health crisis hotline is available at all hours at (215) 685-6440.

• People who need immediate support for opioid treatment can contact Net Access Point at (844) 533-8200 or (215) 408-4987.

•Healthy Minds Philly, an initiative of DBHIDS, offers free behavioral health screenings, as well as other mental health resources on its website.

