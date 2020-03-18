More Health:

March 18, 2020

The coronavirus brings new challenges to cancer care

Staff and equipment shortages among hurdles that must be overcome

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Stories Cancer
How hospitals are managing cancer care during COVID-19 Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Hospitals are facing unprecedented challenges treating cancer patients during the coronavirus pandemic. Doctors at the epicenter of the United States crisis share some of the early lessons they have learned.

Social distancing and other coronavirus mitigation efforts being implemented by government officials are designed to reduce the infection risk of all United States residents. But they're particularly important for people with weakened immune systems, including cancer patients. 

Providing cancer care amid the pandemic has brought its own set of challenges. 

"The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting every facet of our global and domestic societies and health care systems in unprecedented fashion," said Robert W. Carlson, chief executive officer of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, which is headquartered in Montgomery County.

"People with cancer appear to be at increased risk of COVID-19, and their outcomes are worse than individuals without cancer. The NCCN Member Institutions are rapidly gaining experience in preventing and managing COVID-19."

Experts from Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, an NCCN member, published the early lessons they have learned on managing cancer care during the coronavirus pandemic in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

The SCAA includes the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington, both at the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. 

King County, which includes Seattle, had 562 coronavirus cases, including 56 deaths, through Wednesday evening. Washington had 1,187 cases, including 66 deaths.

"Responding quickly and confidently to the COVID-19 crisis is the health care challenge of our generation," SCAA Medical Director F. Marc Stewart said. "Our overachieving goal is to keep our cancer patients and staff safe while continuing to provide compassionate, high-quality care under circumstances we've never had to face before."

The most important step is triaging patients with respiratory symptoms to reduce exposure to other patients and staff, and providing COVID-19 testing when indicated, the experts wrote.

They also recommended creating an Incident Command Structure to facilitate better communication between administrators and staff, patients, caregivers and the general public, as new challenges constantly emerge.

"Virtual town halls with leadership are essential for clear and consistent messaging," they wrote. "Leveraging media resources for real-time patient communication is vital."

Effective media resources include handouts, signs, web-based communication and dedicated phone lines for questions and triage.

Staff shortages due to potential COVID-19 exposure and school closings should be expected, they wrote. So should limitations to important resources, including hospital beds, mechanical ventilators and other equipment. Cancer treatment also may be delayed because of travel bans.

They suggested rescheduling well visits and elective surgeries, and increasing the hours of operation. Limiting the number of team members who enter a patient's room and instituting a no visitor policy – except in end-of-life scenarios – also proved helpful.

In some cases, changes in treatment plans also may become necessary, they wrote. One example: delaying surgery and instead providing several months of endocrine therapy for some breast cancer patients.

To protect staff, the SCAA experts recommended compensation polices, a back-up labor pool and reassigning staffers with weakened immune systems to administrative roles.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Stories Cancer Philadephia Seattle Cancer Treatment Coronavirus Montgomery County COVID-19

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Recapping the Eagles' second day of free agency, or uh, legal tampering
031820MalcolmJenkins

Religion

Catholic leaders suspend Masses indefinitely to mitigate coronavirus spread in Philly, South Jersey
Archdiocese Philadelphia mass schedule coronavirus

Prevention

New Jersey malls, movie theaters and amusement parks must close, Gov. Murphy orders
new jersey malls coronavirus

Sixers

Joel Embiid just turned 26. How does he compare to Sixers greats at that age?
17_Joel_Embiid__Sixers_76ers_KateFrese.jpg

Self-Care

Simple acts of self-care to deal with coronavirus anxieties
Simple acts of self-care to deal with coronavirus anxieties

Entertainment

Netflix Party lets friends watch TV together while social distancing
Netflix Party

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved