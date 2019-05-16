Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s approval rating is at all-time high, new poll says

Roughly six months after being re-elected, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s approval rating among the state’s residents is sitting at an all-time high, according to a new poll.

Wolf received a 54% approval rating from a group of nearly 1,000 Pennsylvania residents in a new Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday. Thirty-three percent of respondents disapprove of the job Wolf is doing, and 12% either responded “don’t know” or didn’t respond.

Quinnipiac said in a release that this approval rating is Wolf’s highest since being elected in 2014, and it marks the governor’s first positive approval rating since 45% of respondents gave him a thumbs up and 39% gave him a thumbs down in August 2015.

Pennsylvania residents seem pleased, in general, about their home state throughout Quinnipiac’s poll. Roughly two in three respondents said they are either “very” or “somewhat” satisfied with the state’s direction, the highest level of satisfaction since an April 2003 Quinnipiac poll.

Just 9% responded with “very satisfied”, but an overwhelming 57% of respondents said they were at least “somewhat satisfied” with the state’s current direction. Twenty-four percent said they were “somewhat dissatisfied”, and 9% said they were “very dissatisfied”.

"Pennsylvanians are feeling good about their state and its economy," Mary Snow, polling analyst for the Quinnipiac University Poll, said Thursday, "and that seems to be helping Gov. Tom Wolf's job approval rating."

The poll comes just days after a U.S. News & World Report analysis that named Pennsylvania the tenth-worst state in the country. The Keystone State’s rating suffered because of poor infrastructure and a relatively weak economy, among other factors.

Elsewhere in the Quinnipiac poll, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey received a 48% approval rating, compared to 34% disapproval, while Republican Sen. Pat Toomey received a 37% approval rating, compared to 41% disapproval.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.