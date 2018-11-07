In Pa. legislature, at least nine Philly-area incumbents lose

At least 10 incumbents fell Tuesday in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, including seven from the Philadelphia region.

The trend extended to the state Senate, where two Republicans – both from the area – also lost.

Another four races – three from the House and one from the Senate – were too close to call early Wednesday morning.

Republican incumbents Kate Harper, Tom Quigley, Rebecca Corbin, Eric Roe, James Santora, Duane Milne, Warren Kampf and Bud Cook – the only one from outside the Philly region – all fell to Democratic challengers. Democratic incumbents Mike Hanna and Bryan Barbin – neither from the Philly area – also lost.

In the Senate, local Republican incumbents Tom McGarrigle and John Rafferty also lost.

All state Senate and House races are listed below. All vote tallies are unofficial.

STATE SENATE

In District 2, Democrat Christine Tartaglione ran uncontested.

In District 4, incumbent Democrat Arthur Haywood III defeated Ronald Holt. With 93 percent of precincts reporting, Haywood had 87 percent of the vote compared to Holt's 13 percent.

In District 6, Democrat Tina Davis led Republican incumbent Robert Tomlinson by 1 percent with 81 percent reporting.

In District 8, Democrat Anthony Williams ran uncontested.

In District 10, Democrat Steve Santarsiero led Republican Marguerite Quinn in an open seat race. With 66 percent of precincts reporting, Santarsiero had 52 percent of the vote to Quinn's 48 percent.

In District 12, Democrat Maria Collett defeated Republican Stewart Greenleaf Jr. in an open seat race. With 89 percent of precincts reporting, Collett had 53 percent of the vote to Greenleaf's 47 percent.

In District 24, incumbent Republican Robert Mensch defeated Democrat Linda Fields. With 93 percent of precincts reporting, Mensch had 52 percent of the vote compared to Fields' 48 percent.

In District 26, Democrat Timothy Kearney defeated incumbent Republican Thomas McGarrigle. With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Kearney had 54 percent of the vote. McGarrigle had 46 percent.

In District 44, Democrat Katie Muth defeated incumbent Republican John Rafferty. With 90 percent of precincts reporting, Muth had 52 percent of the vote 49 percent for Rafferty.

STATE HOUSE

In District 13, incumbent Republican John Lawrence defeated Democrat Susannah Walker. With all precincts reporting, Lawrence gained 54 percent of the vote to Walker's 45 percent.

In District 18, incumbent Republican Gene DiGirolamo led Democrat James Lamb III. With 78 percent of precincts reporting, DiGirolamo had 56 percent of the vote. Lamb had 44 percent.

In District 26, incumbent Republican Timothy Hennessey defeated Democrat Pamela Hacker defeated . With all precincts reporting, Hacker had

In District 29, Republican Meghan Schroeder led Democrat Andrew Dixon in an open seat race. With 86 percent of precincts reporting, Schroeder had 52 percent of the vote to Dixon's 48 percent.

In District 31, Democrat Perry Warren Jr. defeated Republican Ryan Gallagher. With 62 percent of precincts reporting, Warren had 61 percent of the vote to Gallagher's 39 percent.

In District 53, Democrat Steven Malagari defeated Republican George Szekely II and Libertarian John Waldenberger in an open seat race. With all precincts reporting, Malagari received 51 percent of the vote. Szekely gained 48 percent.

In District 61, Democrat Laura Hanbidge defeated incumbent Republican Kate Harper. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Hanbidge gained 54 percent of the vote to Harper's 46 percent.

In District 70, Incumbent Democrat Matthew Bradford defeated Republican Christopher Mundiath. With all precincts reporting, Bradford received 69 percent of the vote to Mundiath's 31 percent.

In District 74, Democrat Dan Williams defeated Republican Amber Little-Turner in an open seat race. With all precincts reporting, Williams had 62 percent of the vote to Little-Turner's 38 percent.

In District 131, incumbent Republican Justin Simmons defeated Democrat Andrew Lee. With 96 percent of precincts reporting, Simmons had 53 percent of the vote to Lee's 47 percent.

In District 140, Democrat John Galloway ran uncontested.

In District 141, incumbent Democrat Tina Davis defeated Rep. Anthony Sposato. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Davis had 62 percent of the vote to Sposato's 38 percent.

In District 142, incumbent Republican Frank Farry III defeated Democrat Malinda Lareau. With 74 percent of precincts reporting, Farry had gained 57 percent of the vote. Lareau had gained 43 percent.

In District 143, Democrat Wendy Ullman led Republican Joseph Flood in an open seat race. With 69 percent of precincts reporting, Ullman had gained 52 percent of the vote to Flood's 48 percent.

In District 144, Republican Todd Polinchock defeated Democrat Meredith Buck in an open seat race. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Polinchock had garnered 51 percent of the vote. Buck had 49 percent.

In District 145, incumbent Republican Craig Staats defeated Democrat Brian Kline. With 79 percent of precincts reporting, Staats had 56 percent of the vote to Kline's 44 percent.

In District 146, Democrat Joseph Ciresi defeated incumbent Republican Thomas Quigley. With all precincts reporting, Ciresi garnered 56 percent of the vote. Quigley gained 45 percent.

In District 147, incumbent Republican Marcy Toepel defeated Democrat Joshua Camson. With all precincts reporting, Toepel earned 57 percent of the vote to Camson's 43 percent.

In District 148, Democrat Timothy Briggs ran uncontested.

In District 150, Democrat Joseph Webster defeated Republican Nicholas Fountain in an open seat race. With all precincts reporting, Webster gained 56 percent of the vote to Fountain's 44 percent.

In District 151, Republican incumbent Todd Stephens defeated Democrat Sara Johnson Rothman. With all precincts reporting, Stephens collected 51 percent of the vote to Rothman's 49 percent.

In District 152, incumbent Republican Thomas Murt defeated Democrat Daryl Boling. With all precincts reporting, Murt had 55 percent of the vote. Boling gained 45 percent.

In District 153, Democrat Ben Sanchez defeated Republican Douglas Beaver in an open seat contest. With all precincts reporting, Sanchez garnered 71 percent of the vote. Beaver gained 28 percent.

In District 154, incumbent Democrat Stephen McCarter defeated Republican Kathleen Bowers. With all precincts reporting, McCarter gained 82 percent of the vote while Bowers received 19 percent.

In District 155, Danielle Otten defeated incumbent Republican Rebecca Corbin. With all precincts reporting, Otten received 55 percent of the vote and Corbin gained 45 percent.

In District 156, incumbent Democrat Carolyn Comitta defeated Republican Nicholas Deminski. With all precincts reporting, Comitta gained 56 percent of the vote to Deminski's 44 percent.

In District 157, Democrat Melissa Shusterman defeated incumbent Republican Warren Kampf. With all precincts reporting, Shusterman had 57 percent of the vote to Kampf's 44 percent.

In District 158, Democrat Christina Sappey defeated incumbent Republican Eric Roe. With all precincts reporting, Sappey earned 54 percent of the vote. Roe gained 46 percent.

In District 159, incumbent Democrat Brian Kirkland defeated Republican Ruth Moton. With all precincts reporting, Kirkland had 77 percent of the vote to Moton's 24 percent.

In District 160, incumbent Republican Stephen Barrar defeated Democrat Anton Andrew by a slim margin. With 97 percent of precincts reporting, Barrar had 51 percent of the vote. Andrew had 49 percent.

In District 161, Democrat incumbent Leanne Krueger-Braneky defeated Republican Patti Rodgers Morrisette. With 99 percent of Delco precincts reporting, Krueger-Braneky had 58.5 percent of the vote. Morrisette had 41.5 percent.

In District 162, Democrat Devid M. Delloso defeated Republican Mary Hopper in a tight open seat race. With all precincts reporting, Delloso had 52 percent of the vote to Hopper's 49 percent.

In District 163, Democrat Michael Zabel defeated incumbent Republican James Santora. With all precincts reporting, Zabel had 53 percent of the vote. Santora had 47 percent.

In District 164, incumbent Democrat Margo Davidson defeated Republican Inderjit Bains. With all precincts reporting, Davidson had 83 percent of the vote. Bains had 17 percent.

In District 165, Democrat Jennifer Omara held a slim margin over incumbent Republican Alexander Charlton. With 99 percent of Delco precincts reporting, Omara had 50.26 percent of the vote to Charlton's 49.74 percent. Less than 200 votes separated the two candidates.

In District 166, incumbent Democrat Gregory Vitali defeated Republican Baltazar Rubio. With 95 percent of precincts reporting, Vitali had 73 percent of the vote to Rubio's 27 percent.

In District 167, Democrat Kristine Howard defeated incumbent Republican Duane Milne. With all precincts reporting, Howard gained 52 percent of the vote to Milne's 48 percent.

In District 168, incumbent Republican Christopher Quinn defeated Democrat Kristin Seale in a tight race. With 98 percent of precincts reporting, Quinn had 51 percent of the vote to Seale's 49 percent.

In District 170, incumbent Republican Martina White defeated Democrat Michael Doyle. With 98 percent of precincts reporting, White had 58 percent of the vote compared to Doyle's 42 percent.

In District 172, Democrat Kevin Boyle ran uncontested.

In District 173, Democrat Michael Driscoll ran uncontested.

In District 174, Democrat Ed Neilson ran uncontested.

In District 175, Democrat Mary Louise Isaacson ran uncontested.

In District 177, Democrat Joseph Hohenstein defeated Republican Patty Kozlowski in an open seat race. With 97 percent of precincts reporting, Hohenstein had 59 percent of the vote. Kozlowski had 41 percent.

In District 178, Republican Wendi Thomas defeated incumbent Democrat Helen Tai. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Thomas had 51 percent of the vote compared to Tai's 49 percent.

In District 179, Democrat Jason Dawkins ran uncontested.

In District 180, Democrat Angel Cruz ran uncontested.

In District 181, Democrat Malcolm Kenyatta defeated Republican Thomas Street in an open seat race. With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Kenyatta had 95 percent of the vote to Street's 5 percent.

In District 182, incumbent Democrat Brian Sims defeated Republican James McDevitt. With 95 percent of precincts reporting, Sims had 91 percent of the vote. McDevitt had 9 percent.

In District 184, Democrat Elizabeth Fiedler ran uncontested.

In District 185, Democrat Maria Donatucci ran uncontested.

In District 186, Democrat Jordan Harris ran uncontested.

In District 188, Democrat James Roebuck ran uncontested.

In District 190, Democrat Vanessa Brown ran uncontested.

In District 191, Democrat Joanna McClinton ran uncontested.

In District 192, Democrat Morgan Cephas ran uncontested.

In District 194, incumbent Democrat Pamela Delissio defeated Republican Sean Stevens and Libertarian Matthew Baltsar. With 98 percent of precincts reporting, Delissio had 78 percent of the vote. Stevens had 20 percent and Baltsar 2 percent.

In District 195, Democrat Donna Bullock ran uncontested.

In District 197, Democrat Danilo Burgos ran uncontested.

In District 198, Democrat Rosita Youngblood ran uncontested.

In District 200, Democrat Christopher Rabb ran uncontested.

In District 201, Democrat Stephen Kinsey ran uncontested.

In District 202, Democrat Jared Solomon ran uncontested.

In District 204, Democrat Isabella Fitzgerald ran uncontested.